Local Sports 4-22-2020

Lauren Tamayo from Hastings College is this week’s GPAC field athlete-of-the-week. Tamayo, a junior from Ralston, Nebraska, won the heptathlon last weekend at the Jim Dutcher Invitational hosted by Doane University. Lauren’s score of 4825 was a lifetime personal best by almost 600 points and currently ranks second in the NAIA, only 5 points out of first place. That score moves her to second on the Hastings College All-Time performance list as well.

Three Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team, the AVCA announced on Wednesday. Lauren Stivrins earned first-team honors, Nicklin Hames earned second-team honors, and Lexi Sun garnered third-team accolades. Additionally, Madi Kubik received honorable mention. The Huskers’ three AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 95 all-time, which leads the nation.

The Nebraska softball team will welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to Bowlin Stadium for a four-game series this weekend. The series begins with a single game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. before the teams face off in a Saturday doubleheader at Noon. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday. Nebraska has gone 4-4 the past two weeks in four-game series against two of the Big Ten’s top teams and are 15-13 on the year.

The Nebraska women’s golf team makes its final push for postseason play when the Huskers travel to Ohio to compete at the Big Ten Championship, Friday through Sunday. Senior Kate Smith leads Nebraska into her final Big Ten Championship. Smith owns four top-10 finishes in five spring events.

UNK’s Carrie Eighmey has been selected as the NCAA Division II Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year. Over the last six years Eighmey and her staff have guided a rebuild of the Loper program. Finishing 23-4 (19-3 MIAA) in 2020-21, UNK won a conference tournament championship and had its third-ever NCAA “Sweet Sixteen” appearance. Since she has taken over the program, UNK has recorded 113 wins, finished in the top eight in the MIAA every year, and became the first female head coach in the MIAA to win the conference tourney in 23 years. UNK finished the year ranked ninth and will return the majority of its roster for the upcoming season.

Hastings High Baseball hosts Waverly today at Duncan Field. The Tigers face Grand Island at home on Friday.

The Adams Central Patriots travel to Maxwell for a doubleheader on Thursday.

Grand Island Baseball lost 9-2 Wednesday night to Lincoln North Star

Kearney Baseball will host Creighton Prep for a doubleheader today on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM, 92.1FM, and platteriverpreps.com. Pregame 2:45p/First Pitch 3:00p

Salvador Perez again was responsible for the winning run as the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 9-8 last night in KC. Perez hit a game-ending RBI single to avoid being swept in the 3-game series. Perez was responsible for a winning homer Saturday and had the walk-off hit Sunday. Royals are 10-7 and lead the AL Central by 1.5 games. They have the day off before beginning a 4-game series at Detroit Friday.