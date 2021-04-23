Local Sports 4-23-2021

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will advance to the opening round final of the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship. Due to COVID-19 protocols, their Thursday game against Spring Arbor was canceled. The Broncos will now play Missouri Valley at 2:00pm on Saturday. Missouri Valley advanced by defeating Rio Grande of Ohio 2-1. Hastings had to bow out of the GPAC Semifinals because of COVID issues.

Hastings College Baseball goes to Dakota Wesleyan for a 4-game series this weekend. The Broncos play 2 games each Saturday and Sunday, first pitch Saturday is at 1:00pm. Hastings is 10-23 on the season, 8-12 in GPAC play.

The Hastings College Softball team will play doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. Friday the Broncos host Dakota Wesleyan starting at 4:00pm. Saturdays matchups are against the University of Jamestown beginning at 1:00pm. Hastings is 12-23 on the year, 4-10 in GPAC play.

Hastings High baseball got an 8-5 victory over Waverley Thursday night at Duncan Field. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. The Tigers are now 11-5 and host Grand Island tonight at 5:00pm, the Islanders are 5-9.

HHS Girls Soccer got a 3-1 at Grand Island Northwest Thursday. The Tiger boys fell to Northwest 5-2

Adams Central baseball’s offense was clicking Thursday as they won both games of a doubleheader at Maxwell. AC won game one 7-1. The Patriot bats were on fire in game two, winning 22-1. Adams Central improves to 7-5 on the season.

Kearney Baseball split with Creighton at home Thursday afternoon. Creighton won game 1 13-1. But in game 2 the Bearcats were 3-1 winners. Kearney is now 10-12 on the year.l

The Nebraska baseball team will try to keep hold of the top spot in the Big Ten when they visit Michigan State this weekend for a three-game series. Friday’s game will be at 4:00pm. The series continues on Saturday at 2:00 and wraps up on Sunday morning. KHAS Radio will broadcast the Friday and Saturday games with pregame beginning 30 minutes before first pitch. The Huskers enter the weekend winners in 13 of their last 15 games and continue to hold a 1/2 game lead over the Michigan Wolverines for the top spot in the league.

It will be #4 Texas vs. #2 Kentucky in the NCAA Volleyball national championship game Saturday night in Omaha. Texas swept Wisconsin Thursday to advance. Texas has beaten three straight opponents from the Big Ten to reach this point. The Longhorns beat Penn State and Nebraska before taking down the Badgers. Kentucky defeated Washington in 4 sets to secure their spot in the title game. The championship match begins at 7:00pm at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved a change to overtime rules for the 2021 football season. Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period. Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. Previous rules had that happening in the fifth overtime period. This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays and bring the game to a quicker conclusion.