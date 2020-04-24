Local Sports 4-24-2020

No Huskers were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft last night. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU was the number one selection for the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the 2020 college football championship. Defensive lineman Chase Young of Ohio State was taken with the second pick by the Washington Redskins. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State was picked by Detroit with the third pick.

The Southeastern Conference set a record with 15 players selected in the first round. That surpassed the previous record of 12 first round picks from a single conference, achieved by the ACC in 2006 and the SEC in 2013 and 2017. LSU had five players selected, Alabama had four, Ohio State three and Georgia and Auburn each had two. The draft continues tonight. Coverage begins at 6:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

Nebraska volleyball player Fallon Stutheit is transferring to Nebraska-Kearney. Stutheit took a redshirt last season after a standout career at Johnson Brock. She led the Eagles to three Class D-1 state titles. As a senior, she recorded 475 kills.

Nebraska-Kearney finished fourth in the 2019-2020 Commissioner’s Cup standings. Central Missouri claimed the championship for the third time in the last four years. Northwest Missouri was second. Pittsburgh State was third.

Mitchell Miller of the Tri City Storm has been named to the All USHL First Team for the 2019-2020 season. Miller led the Storm this season in scoring by a defenseman with eight goals, 25 assists and 33 points. Miller is an eligible prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft scheduled for June 26th and 27th at the Bell Centre in Montreal Quebec.

BUFFS> Colorado is the latest NCAA Division I program to announce voluntary reduced pay for its athletic director and coaches in the wake of the coronaviruc pandemic. The Buffalo’s announced that their athletic director, football coach, men’s basketball coach and women’s basketball coach will reduce their salaries by ten percent through the upcoming fiscal year. Head coaches in the other eight sports will reduce their pay by five percent. Colorado announced that the university president, four campus chancellors, the provost and chief operating officer are taking pay reductions as well.

Meanwhile, Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck is taking a week of unpaid leave. Flecks 2020 salary is 4.6 million dollars.