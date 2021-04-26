Local Sports 4-26-2021

The Nebraska baseball team remains in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings after taking two of three games from Michigan State over the weekend. The Huskers won the series finale on Sunday 9-6 in 12 innings. Nebraska is now 20-7 on the season and will host Rutgers this weekend.

The Nebraska softball team dropped three of four games to Wisconsin over the weekend. Nebraska is now 16-16 and will host Maryland this weekend.

Kate Smith shot a scorching 64 to tie her own record for the best individual round in school history and captured Nebraska’s first-ever Big Ten women’s golf individual title on Sunday. Smith finished with a three round total of 207. She becomes the first women’s golfer to win a conference title since Sarah Sasse won the Big 12 title in 2003. Nebraska finished in a tie for second place in the team race with an 858. Michigan State won the title with an 853. It’s the best finish for the Huskers in the conference championship since Nebraska earned runner up honors in the Big Eight in 1984.

The Hastings College baseball team remains in contention for a spot in the post season tournament after splitting four games with Dakota Wesleyan over the weekend. The Tigers won the games on Saturday 4-0 and 8-3. The Broncos won yesterday 11-2 and 14-13 in 11 innings. Hastings is now 12-25 on the season, 10-14 in the conference. They’ll host Sterling College tomorrow beginning at 5:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:15pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastlingslink.com.

The Hastings College softball team went 2-2 over the weekend. The Broncos swept Dakota Wesleyan on Friday and was swept by Jamestown on Saturday. Hastings is now 14-25 on the season, 6-12 in the conference. They’ll host Doane on Tuesday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team lost to Missouri Valley 4-0 on Saturday in the NAIA National Tournament. The Broncos end the season 11-4-1.

Hastings College finished 11th out of 12 teams in the GPAC Women’s Golf Championship. The Broncos finished with a four round total of 1543. Morningside repeated as the team champion with a score of 1247. Sam Knight of Morningside was the individual champion with a score of 305. Shelby Schroeder of Hastings finished 33rd with a score of 383.

Northwestern will play at Morningside on Saturday in the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series. The Mustangs beat Baker of Kansas 45-29 on Saturday while the Red Raiders took care of Grand View of Iowa 27-24. In the other game, Keiser of Florida will play at Lindsay Wilson of Kentucky.

The Hastings High baseball team will play Lincoln Pius today at Duncan Field. The Tigers are 12-5 on the season after Saturday’s 11-1 win over Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. The Thunderbolts are 10-8. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:15pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM and platteriverpreps.com.

The Tri-City Storm dropped a pair of games to Omaha over the weekend, but still clinched the Western Conference Regular Season Championship. The Storm lost to the Lancers 3-2 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday. It’s the fourth regular season conference championship in the organization’s history for the Storm.

ROYALS> Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings, and the Kansas City Royals kept Detroit’s offense quiet again in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers yesterday. A day after the Royals prevailed 2-1 in a game that took 2 hours and 10 minutes, Duffy allowed four hits while striking out eight. He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season. The Royals remain in first place in the American League Central Division with a 13-7 record. They’ll wrap up their series with Detroit this afternoon at 12:10pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM.

BB> Hall of Fame Women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships in 21 seasons at Baylor, is leaving for LSU.

NASCAR> Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR race yesterday at Talladega Motor Speedway. William Byron was second followed by Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto. The series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend, where Denny Hamlin has won the past two races.

NBA> Stephen Curry’s record setting month of April rolled on last night against the Sacramento Kings, as he hit seven 3-pointers in a 117-113 Golden State Warriors victory to set a new NBA record for most 3’s in a calendar month with 85, and counting. The previous record was held by the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden, who hit 82 in November of 2019 while a member of the Houston Rockets.