Local Sports 4-27-2020

Clint Head has been named the new Activities Director at St. Cecilia. Head as been on the Hastings College football staff since December of 2016. Before that, he was a football coach and activties director at Doniphan/Trumbull, where he helped the Cardinals to six state playoff appearnces and a state championship. He takes over for Kevin Asher, who resigned earlier this month to take a job at Wood River.

Nebraska twin defensive lineman Carlos and Khalil Davis were both selected on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Khalil was the first Husker selected, as he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round with the 194th overall pick. Carlos was picked up in the seventh round with the 232nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Davises are the first brothers in the history of Nebraska football to be selected in the same NFL Draft.

Two other players signed free agent deals after going undrafted. Cornerback Lamar Jackson signed a deal with the New York Jets. Defensive end Darrion Daniels signed on with the San Francisco 49’ers.

Former Nebraska-Kearney defensive end Hinwa Allieu signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He becomes the 12th Loper since 2000 to receive a tryout or sign an undrafted free agent deal with the NFL team. Linebacker Tyke Kozeal was the most recent pro-Loper, spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

LSU had 14 players selected in the seven round NFL Draft, which ties the record set by Ohio State in 2004. The SEC had 63 players selected, one shy of its record of 64 set last year. The SEC had 15 players selected in the first round, which surpasses the record of 12 set by the ACC in 2006 and tied by the SEC in 2013 and 2017.

Racing resumes at Fonner Park in Grand Island today without fans in the stands. Racing will be held through Wednesday of this week with the first race post time each day at 4:00pm. Fonner was granted an additional 12 days of racing by the Nebraska State Racing Commission last week, so racing will continue through May 27th.

NCAA> Wake Forest has fired men’s basketball coach Danny Manning. During his six seasons with the Demon Deacons, the team never finished above .500 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last season alone, they ended with a 6-14 record in the conference while going 13-18 overall. In Manning’s six seasons at the North Carolina University, Wake Forest amassed a 78-111 overall record and a 30-80 mark in the ACC.

Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia earlier this month. Hightower was the teams leading scorer during the 2019-2020 season. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery. He’s been dismissed from the team.

NFL> The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a two year deal with backup quarterback Taysom Hill. The deal is worth 21-million dollars, including 16-million dollars fully guaranteed at signing, plus one million dollars more in performance incentives. The Saints also have signed a deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

NASCAR> Alex Bowman held on in overtime to score a victory in Nascar’s iracing event at Talladega Superspeedway yesterday. Bowman broke through for his first victory in the simulation series created last month in an effort to fill the sport viewing void with real racing on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pole sitter Corey Lajoie was second followed by Ryan Preece, Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill.