Local Sports 4-27-2021

Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team next season. The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In four seasons at Nebraska, Sweet had 970 kills and 282 blocks. Densberger had 39 career aces. Nebraska All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins have not announced their intentions for the fall 2021 season.

Nebraska finished sixth in the final AVCA Coaches Poll of the season. The Huskers finished 16-3 after losing to Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight last week. National champion Kentucky is ranked number one followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Washington and Florida. Rounding out the top ten were Nebraska, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Ohio State. Penn State was 12th.

Following their series win at Michigan State over the weekend, the Nebraska baseball team is now ranked in three national polls. The Huskers are ranked number 22 in the D1 Baseball rankings, number 24 in the Baseball America Poll and number 19 in Perfect Game. Nebraska is 20-7 on the season and will host Rutgers this weekend.

The Hastings College baseball and softball teams will be in action today. The baseball team will play Sterling College at Duncan Field. The Broncos are 12-25 on the season, 10-14 in the Great Plains Athletic College. The Warriors are 19-26, 10-20 in the KCAC. First pitch will be at 5:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:15pm on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS. The Bronco softball team will play host to Doane at the Smith Complex. First pitch will be at 4:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s golf team is tenth after the third round of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championships in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The Broncos have a team score of 1044. Morningside is the leader with an 872. Midland is second with a 916. Johnny Douglas of Morningside has the individual lead with a 216. Tito Alcorta of Hastings is 36th with a 254.

The Hastings High baseball team won their fifth straight game with a 5-2 win over Lincoln Pius last night at Duncan Field. Braden Kalvelage was the winning pitcher. He went 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs and nine hits. Kalvelage walked one and struck out one. Markus Miller got the save. Kalvelage and Justin Musgrave had three hits apiece. Hastings is now 14-5 on the season and will play at Fairbury tonight. Adams Central will also be in action tonight. The Patriots will play host to Central City/Fullerton/Centura. Adams Central is currently 7-5.

In boy’s high school soccer last night, Grand Island beat Lincoln Northeast 9-2 and Kearney Catholic shut out Holdrege 5-0. In girl’s soccer, Grand Island blanked Lincoln Northeast 4-0 and Kearney Catholic got by Holdrege 3-1.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 3-2 yesterday for their first four game road sweep in 22 years. Kansas City starter Brad Keller gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings. The Royals now have the best record in the American League at 14-7. That matches their second best record after 21 games in the team’s history. The Royals will play at Pittsburgh tonight. First pitch will be at 5:35pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

BB> Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Bohannon led the Hawkeyes last year with 80 three-pointers and 135 assists and he was third in scoring at 10.6 points per game.