Local Sports 4-28-2020

Former Husker Cam Mack has withdrawn his name from the upcoming NBA draft and is now seeking a transfer. Mack announced he was testing the NBA draft process earlier this month, but has changed his mind noting the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as one reason. Mack played in 28 games as a sophomore for the Huskers and averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team high 6.4 assists per game. He has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Mack is reportedly considering a transfer to Portland, Portland State, Texas-El Paso or East Carolina.

The Nebraska football team has landed a 6-foot-7, 320 pound offensive tackle from Grantsville Utah. Branson Yager becomes the fifth commitment in the Huskers 2021 recruiting class. Yager had other offers from BYU, California, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Utah. He is ranked as the number 127 offensive tackle in the country according to 247 Sports.

Racing continues today at Fonner Park in Grand Island without fans in the stands. First race post time will be at 4:00pm. The Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes is set for tomorrow’s card.

The Hastings College football team is looking for a new offensive coordinator. Clint Head has been named the new activities director at St. Cecilia. Head joined the Bronco staff in 2017. Before that he was a football coach and activities director at Doniphan/Trumbull. Head replaces Kevin Asher, who accepted a job at Wood River earlier this month.

Jimmy Sindelar has been named the new boys basketball coach at Southern Valley. He replaces Taylor Fincher who is leaving for a teaching position in Hartington. Sindelar has been an assistant coach for the Eagles. He takes over a team that finished as the Class D-1 state runner up this season.

NFL> The Houston Texans have picked up the fifth year option on quarterback DeShaun Watson. The goal within the organization still is to secure a long term deal with Watson, who led Houston to a 10-6 record last season and an AFC South title. Watson is scheduled to make 4.4 million dollars for the 2020 season.

LSU> One day after LSU saw 14 of its players taken in the NFL draft, the Tigers added a big prospect in Landon Jackson, the number 8 defensive end in the country. ,The 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman from Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, committed to LSU over offers from Texas, Texas A & M, Alabama and Oklahoma. He’s ranked as the No. 73 overall recruit in the 2021 class.