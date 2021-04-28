Local Sports 4-28-2021

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos believes eight or nine wins are “realistic” for the Nebraska football team in 2021. Speaking on the Husker Sports Network last night, Moos says it’ll be important to protect the home field, where the Huskers are just 8-9 since 2018. Those nine losses include several to underdogs such as Troy, Illinois and Minnesota. Moos said Nebraska’s schedule is tougher than other years, with games against Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Iowa.

Sterling College scored five runs in the final two innings to beat the Hastings College baseball team 7-2 last night at Duncan Field. Tyler Hobbs was the losing pitcher. He went a career long seven innings and gave up three runs and seven hits. Hobbs struck out five and walked one. Freshman Daniel Wisor and sophomore Jade Driscoll went the rest of the way and gave up four runs, two hits, three walks with one hit batter. Tim Fitzgerald and Corey Koranda had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 12-26 on the season, 10-14 in the conference. They’ll play host to Concordia on Friday.

The Hastings College softball team split a pair of games with Doane yesterday at the Smith Complex. The Tigers won the first game 6-1. The Broncos took the nightcap 3-2. Hastings is now 15-26 on the season, 7-13 in the conference. They’ll play at Briar Cliff on Saturday.

Hastings College finished tenth in the GPAC Men’s Golf Championships in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The Broncos had a four round total of 1395. Morningside won the event with an 1170. Johnny Douglas of Morningside claimed the individual championship with a 290. Tito Alcorta of Hastings finished 33rd with a score of 330.

The Hastings High baseball team scored nine runs in the third inning and beat Fairbury 11-0 last night. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. He gave up just two hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. Cameron Brumbaugh had two hits and two rbi’s. Hastings is now 15-5 on the season and will play at Raymond Central on Friday.

The Adams Central baseball team lost to Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4-2 last night at the Smith Complex. The Patriots are now 7-6 and will host Wayne on Thursday.

In other action, Kearney beat Bellevue East 7-0. The Bearcats are now 13-12.

In boy’s high school soccer, Columbus Scotus beat Hastings High 3-1. The Tigers end the regular season 1-11. In other action, Aurora beat Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2-1, Columbus got by Kearney 3-1 and Northwest defeated Crete 5-1.

In girl’s soccer, Columbus Scotus beat Hastings High 3-2. The Tigers end the regular season 5-8. In some other games, Kearney shut out Lincoln High 3-0, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central blanked Aurora 6-0 and Northwest beat Crete 5-1.

ROYALS> Pinch hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go ahead single in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Kansas City 2-1 last night to end the Royals five game winning streak. Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009. The same two teams play again tonight at 5:35pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

FB> Ole Miss has fired their offensive line coach and running game coordinator just three days after its spring football game. Randy Clements was entering his second season on the Ole Miss’ staff. He was hired by Lane Kiffin soon after Kiffin was named the Rebel’s head coach in December of 2019. Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing last season and was fourth in sacks allowed.

NCAA> NCAA president Mark Emmert has received a contract extension through 2025. Emmert has served as the NCAA president since November of 2010.