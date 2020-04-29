Local Sports 4-29-2020

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has placed his name in the transfer portal. Vedral started his college career at Central Florida and transferred to Nebraska when Scott Frost took the job in Lincoln. He played in seven games during his time with Nebraska and started two. Vedral completed 36 of 61 passes for 447 yards with one interception. He ran 37 times for 119 yards with four touchdowns. He also suited up for the basketball team this year and played in the Big Ten Tournament. Vedral will be a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll graduate from Nebraska next month.

Former Nebraska women’s gymnastics coach Dan Kendig and members of the program were found to have committed NCAA violations when they arranged for a former volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation according to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions. Kendig resigned as Nebraska’s head coach in October of 2018 after he was approached by Nebraska athletic department officials regarding compliance concerns. As a result of the violations, the women’s gymnastics program received two years of probation and a five thousand dollar fine plus one percent of the program’s budget.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has picked up a transfer from the University of Indianapolis. Trevor Lakes has been one of the best shooters in college basketball the past three seasons. The 6-foot-7, 230 pound forward averaged 15.7 points per game for the Greyhounds last season. He hit 44 percent of his field goals including 101 three pointers. Lakes will have to sit out next season and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Lakes chose Nebraska over offers from Xavier, Illinois and Wichita State.

The Nebraska Coaches Association has canceled their All Stars games set for July because of the coronavirus pandemic. The all star week brings together most of the state’s top seniors in basketball, volleyball and softball. Earlier this month, the Shrine Bowl football game, originally scheduled for June 6th in Kearney was postponed to a still undetermined date in July.

The 50-thousand dollar/Gus Fonner Stakes will be run today at Fonner Park in Grand Island without fans in the stands. Pendleton is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the nine horse field. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

CHIEFS> Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges yesterday in South Carolina. Breeland faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving without a license. Breeland started 15 regular seasons games, plus three in the playoffs for the Chiefs last season. He joined the Chiefs on a one year contract as a free agent last season. He recently signed another one year contract with the team for the upcoming season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have released punter Dustin Colquitt. The Chiefs saved two million dollars against the salary cap by releasing the 15 year veteran. The 37 year old Colquitt joined the Chiefs as a third round draft pick from Tennessee in 2005. Kansas City has recently signed two other punters, Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend.