Local Sports 4-29-2021

There’s a change coming to the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Championships next season. The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the all state tournament games will happen Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln. Previously the Girl’s tournament was held a week before the boy’s tournament. All of the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Finals will be on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.

Abby Collingham from Hastings College is this week’s GPAC field athlete-of-the-week. Collingham, a senior, set the outdoor school record in the pole vault for the third time this season last week at the NWU Prairie Wolf Invite. She won the event with a vault of 13′ 1.75″ (4.01m). Collingham now leads the NAIA and is the only NAIA vaulter over 4 meters.

Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball teams are 5 of the 8 remaining in the NAIA national tournament bracket. The Quarterfinals Thursday will have Jamestown University playing Eastern Oregon. Midland faces Northwestern, Dordt has to play Concordia, and the only non-GPAC matchup is Grand View against Missouri Baptist. The championship match will be Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s golf team captured its first NCAA Regional bid since 2008, as the Huskers earned the No. 13 seed in the Columbus Regional. The Huskers punched their ticket to regionals by tying for second at the Big Ten Championship over the weekend. This is Nebraska’s 12th all-time NCAA Regional appearance dating back to 1994. The Huskers will compete in three rounds at the NCAA Columbus Regional with single rounds each day beginning on Monday, May 10.

Tickets are still on sale for Nebraska Football’s Red-White Spring Game. Approximately 32,500 tickets have been sold for the spring game with mobile tickets remaining on-sale through Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at huskers.com. Any tickets remaining on game day will also be sold at Gate 10 ticket windows, Gate 21 and the main Athletic Ticket Office in the parking garage. The Ticket Office will open Saturday at 9 a.m. for ticket sales. Advance tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 for the main stadium and $20 for club seats. Prices will increase to $15 and $25, respectively, on Saturday.

Adams Central baseball will host Wayne Thursday afternoon at Duncan Field. The Patriots are 7-6 while Wayne is 10-6. First pitch is at 4:30pm

Grand Island baseball plays at Lincoln Southwest Thursday.

The Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 last night. Jorge Soler led KC with two doubles and a single for 3 RBIs at PNC Park. The win splits the two-game series and snaps a seven-game losing streak at National League Pittsburgh dating to 2009. Kansas City has won six of its last seven, and Wednesday’s victory guaranteed a winning road trip as the club heads to Minnesota for a three-games this weekend against the Twins.

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday night with its first of seven rounds. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be chosen No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to go No. 2 to the New York Jets. The draft will air live on ESPN Tri-Cities starting at 6:00pm. It runs through Saturday.