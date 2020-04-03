Local Sports 4-3-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is losing another player. Leigha Brown has entered her name in the transfer portal. The six-foot-one inch guard was one of Nebraska’s best shooters and most aggressive offensive players. She was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year following the conclusion of the 2020 season. She averaged 14.4 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Brown also led the Huskers in free throws made and attempted while shooting 76.3 percent from the line. Since the season ended, Ashtyn Verbeek and Kayla Mershon have also made plans to transfer. Verbeek is transferring to Dordt College and Mershon is moving on to Minnesota.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is losing Cam Mack. He declared for the NBA draft three weeks ago and yesterday entered his name in the transfer portal. Mack averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Huskers last season. Mack battled disciplinary problems throughout the year. The sophomore was not in the starting lineup for games against South Florida, Creighton or Penn State. He did not travel to the February 24th game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later, he was suspended for the Michigan game for violation of team rules. On March 6th, he was cited by Lincoln police on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly rear-ended a car. Mack traveled with the team to Minnesota for the regular season finale, but was sent back to Lincoln the day before the game for violation of team rules.

Nebraska is number one in the nation on the amount of money it has paid to football and men’s basketball coaches they have fired in the past 15 years, according to a new study. Since 2005, Nebraska has fired football coaches Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini and Mike Riley and men’s basketball coaches Doc Sadler and Tim Miles. That cost the University almost 28-million dollars. Nebraska currently has the highest-paid football coach in school history in Scott Frost and the highest paid basketball coach in school history in Fred Hoiberg. Frost’s buyout would cost Nebraska roughly 30-million dollar. Hoiberg’s buyout would be 22-million.

Nebraska-Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers has announced the signing of Rhianna Wilhelm of Heartland High School. Wilhelm totaled 309 digs, 2-thousand 97 assists, 160 kills and 45 aces this past fall. Wilhelm becomes the fifth member of this year’s recruiting class.

BRADY> Tom Brady has moved into Derek Jeter’s house on Davis Island. The 30-thousand square foot mansion features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay. Brady signed with Tampa Bay last month after 20 seasons with New England.