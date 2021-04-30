Local Sports 4-30-2020

The Husker Spring Game will be Saturday afternoon at 1:00pm at Memorial Stadium. The format for the scrimmage will be four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. Exceptions to the running clock are timeouts, change of possession, the final 4 minutes of 1st half, and at the coaches’ discretion. There won’t be tackling to the ground in the 1st half but live tackling will happen in the 2nd half. Adrian Martinez and Matt Masker will quarterback the Red Team. White Team QBs will be Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg. Pregame for the Red-White game will begin at 11:00am Saturday on The Breeze 94.5.

Following a pair of road series wins at Penn State and Michigan State, the #22 Nebraska baseball team returns to Hawks Field for a three-game series against Rutgers. The Huskers enter the weekend at the top of the Big Ten standings, holding a 1.5 game lead over both Indiana and Michigan. Nebraska has won all seven conference series it has played this year, marking the first time in program history that the baseball team has won seven straight conference series to start a season. The series opener is scheduled for 6:30pm on Friday evening. . Saturday’s game is set for 4:00 after the Spring Game. The series finale is scheduled for Noon on Sunday. The Friday and Sunday games will be heard on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM with pregame starting 30 minutes before first pitch.

The Nebraska softball team hosts its final home games of the season this weekend when the Huskers welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Bowlin Stadium for a four-game series. The teams will open the series with a Friday doubleheader at 3 p.m. followed by a single game at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The series finale is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Hastings College baseball will have two doubleheaders this weekend to finish the regular season. The Broncos host No. 22 Concordia Friday night and Northwestern College Saturday. The first game on Friday begins at 4:00pm, Saturday’s games start at 3:00pm. Hastings is 12-26 on the year, 10-14 in GPAC conference play and is trying to hold on to the final spot for the GPAC tournament.

Bronco Softball will play their final regular season games Saturday as they travel to Briar Cliff University. Hastings is 15-26 on the year, 7-13 in the conference. Hastings is currently sitting in a tie for 9th with the Chargers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and would need to sweep this weekend and then have Concordia sweep Dordt in order to qualify for the conference tournament.

The UNK softball team will play two doubleheaders this weekend on the road to wrap up the regular season. The Lopers will play at Central Oklahoma Friday and Newman University Saturday.

The Adams Central baseball team beat Wayne 11-5 Thursday night at Duncan Field. AC built a 10-0 lead through 4 innings but Wayne scored 4 in the top of the 5th to bring the game closers. But the Patriots were able to hold off the Blue Devils to get the win. Creighton Jacobitz got the win for AC. The Patriots are now 8-6 and have four road games this weekend, Twin River and Guardian Angels Central Catholic Friday. Then games against Douglas County West and Omaha Northwest Saturday.

The Hastings High baseball team plays at Raymond Central/Malcom Friday and at Auburn Saturday. The Tigers are 15-5.

Grand Island baseball lost to Lincoln Southwest 9-8 Thursday night in Lincoln. The Islanders host Seward Friday before playing on the road Saturday against Archbishob Bergan and Elkhorn South. GI is 6-12 this season.

Kearney baseball will host Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.

The Hasting High boys soccer team begins B-7 subdistrict play this weekend with a game against Aurora at Northwest High School. The 1-11 Tigers face the 8-7 Huskies at 10:00am Saturday morning. The winner advances to play Northwest on Monday.

Hastings High girls will play Monday evening against Northwest at Aurora in their first B-7 subdistrict game. The Tiger’s game will be at 6:00pm. HHS is 5-8 on the year.

The Tri-City Storm begin the Western Conference semi-finals this weekend when they host the Fargo Force for a best of 3 series at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Puck drops at 7:05pm Friday and Saturday and at 4:05pm on Sunday if needed. Tri-City finished the regular season leading the Western Conference with 30 wins and 18 losses.

Kansas City Royals begin a 3-game series at Minnesota this weekend. The Royals are 15-8 and lead the AL Central by a game and a half. Tonight’s first pitch is at 7:10pm, pregame show at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5