Local Sports 4-30-2020

Seven women, including three female athletes, are suing the NCAA, alleging that the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes, despite having an obligation to do so. The women allege they were sexually assaulted at three institutions including Nebraska. The other schools named are Michigan State and an unnamed Division I school from the American East Conference. One of the plaintiff’s named in the case is former Husker volleyball player Capri Davis, who played for Nebraska until last fall, when she took a medical leave of absence and later transferred to play at Texas. The complaint states that Davis decided to transfer in part because of how she said the university failed to appropriately respond to her report that two Nebraska football players grabbed her buttocks at a party and did the same to a friend who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. A UNL spokeswomen said the university received a copy of the lawsuit and cannot comment on pending litigation.

The Nebraska football team is losing another player. Cornerback Ethan Cox has decided to transfer, one day after quarterback Noah Vedral entered his name in the transfer portal. Cox is a former walk on who used his redshirt season in 2017. He played in eleven games in 2018, mostly on special teams and recorded three tackles. He did not appear in any games last season due to an injury. Cox will have at least two years of eligibility remaining, but could receive an extra year if the NCAA grants him a medical hardship waiver.

Former Nebraska All American Jordan Larson is taking a lead role in an upstart professional volleyball league scheduled to launch next year. Larson was one of three players to sign with Athletes Unlimited Volleyball. They will be on the leagues player advisory board to help determine which athletes are invited to join and set the league’s rules and policies. The league will be the only pro women’s indoor volleyball league in the nation. It’s set to begin play in February of 2021. It will feature 48 players from the U.S. national team, other accomplished pros and recent graduates. All games will be played in one city at the same venue.

The 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl football game has been rescheduled for Saturday July 11th. The game will be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. The contest was originally set for Saturday June 6th, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, officials with the Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic will meet on Monday to determine the fate of their game scheduled for June 20th at Hastings College.

Sleepy Eyes Todd won the 31st running of the 50-thousand dollar Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes yesterday. Blue Harbor was second. Mr. Tickle was third. Fonner had a mutuel handle of just over 6.4 million dollars yesterday. The Grand Island track will begin their second “live” meet of the season on Monday.

MLB> Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for the big moment at Coopertown. Instead, the class will be inducted at next year’s induction festivities, along with any additional new choices on July 25, 2021. Jeter and Walker were to be inducted along with Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller.