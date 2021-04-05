Local Sports 4-5-2021

Nebraska and Creighton will play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament that begins April 14th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Huskers were selected as the number five overall seed and will play the winner of a first round game between Texas State and Utah Valley on April 15th at 2:30pm. The Jays will play Morehead State on April 14th at 2:30pm. The 48 team tournament will run through April 24th.

Nebraska’s Kate Cain is forgoing a fifth season allowed by the NCAA to pursue a career in the WNBA or another pro basketball league. Cain is the leading shot blocker in Nebraska women’s basketball history with 352 career blocks. She leaves having scored one thousand-85 career points and grabbing 780 rebounds as a four year starter.

The Nebraska baseball team came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat Illinois 12-7 yesterday in Champaign to win the weekend series two games to one. Nebraska is now 13-5 on the season and will host Maryland for three games this weekend.

The Nebraska softball team split four games with Rutgers over the weekend. The Huskers are now 11-9 and will host Illinois for six games this weekend.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to 7th ranked Northwestern in three games on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament. The Red Raiders beat the Broncos 25-17, 25-21, 25-10. The Broncos end the season 9-10. In the semifinals on Wednesday, Midland will play at Jamestown and Northwestern will host Concordia.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Jamestown 2-1 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament. The Broncos end the season 12-6. In the semifinals on Tuesday, Jamestown will play at Briar Cliff and Midland is at Concordia.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team got by Sterling 1-0 on Saturday. Will Turner scored the only goal of the game for the Broncos. Hastings is now 10-3-1 and will play Jamestown in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm.

The Hastings College baseball team will host Kansas Wesleyan in a non-conference game tomorrow night at Duncan Field. The Broncos are 6-18 on the season, 4-8 in the conference after splitting two games with Mount Marty on Friday. First pitch will be at 5:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:15pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team beat Washburn 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 on Saturday. Anna Squiers and M.K. Wolfe had 12 kills apiece for the Lopers. UNK is now 12-2 during the spring season.

The Tri-City Storm won their sixth straight game with a 5-1 road victory at Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Storm will play at Lincoln on Friday.

The Hastings High baseball team will begin a busy week with a game against Platteview today and Duncan Field. The Tigers are 5-3 on the season after beating Lincoln East 6-2 on Saturday. That’s the first loss of the season for the Spartans. The Tigers have now won four straight. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

Platteview will play Adams Central in the first game beginning at 1:00pm at the Smith Complex.

Lincoln Northeast will travel to Kearney for a game this afternoon on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM and 92.1FM and platteriverpreps.com. First Pitch will be at 4:00, pregame begins at 3:45pm.

NCAA TOURNEY> Stanford held off Arizona 54-53 last night to win their first NCAA women’s basketball title since 1992. The Cardinal end the season 31-2. The men’s championship will be played tonight as Baylor battles Gonzaga. The Bears beat Houston 78-59 in the semifinals on Saturday while the Bulldogs got by UCLA in overtime 93-90