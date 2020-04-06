Local Sports 4-6-2020

Hastings High has a new boys basketball coach. Drew Danielson has been hired to replace Lance Creech, who resigned last week. Danielson has spent the last four seasons at Cozad, compiling a record of 55-42. Cozad was Danielson’s first head coaching job. His best season was during the 2018-2019 campaign when the Haymakers went 19-7 and advanced to the District Final. Danielson graduated from York high school where he was a standout athlete in basketball, football, baseball and track. He spent two years at Hastings College.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has landed the number 32 prospect and the number two wing player in the 2021 recruiting class. Kendall Coley of Minneapolis-St. Louis Park High School has committed to the Huskers. Coley averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year. The 6-foot-2 guard had other offers from Ohio State, Washington, Michigan and Minnesota. She joins a 2021 recruiting class that already includes 6-foot guard Kendall Moriarty, the nations number 67 recruit and 5-foot-10 guard Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is picking up a transfer from Pittsburgh. Trey McGowens has started 64 of 66 games for the Panthers in his first two seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a sophomore. McGowens technically would have to sit out next season, but Nebraska plans to apply for a waiver so McGowens can play next season. Nebraska is slated to bring back less than 40% of its minutes from a team that finished 7-25 last year and ended the season on a 17 game losing streak. Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Dachon Burke have all left the team since Nebraska’s loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Leigha Brown will continue her basketball career at Michigan. Brown announced her plans to transfer from Nebraska last month. Despite not being a starter, Brown led the Huskers in scoring at 14.4 points per game. She was named the Big Ten sixth player of the year by the conference coaches following the conclusion of the 2020 season. Michigan finished the season with a 21-11 record and was projected to make the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled.

Racing resumes today at Fonner Park in Grand Island without fans in the grandstands. During a two week, 6 day trial run, Fonner brought in a mutual handle 12.7 million dollars. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

The Tri City Storm has announced the hiring of Ryan Ward as Director of Player Development for the 2020-2021 season. Ward previously served as the Video Coach for the New York Islanders and the Toronto Mable Leafs, and most recently served as the head coach and Director of Player Personnel for the Selects Hockey Academy 15U team at the South Kent School in South Kent Connecticut.

NASCAR> William Byron won the NASCAR virtual race yesterday at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Byron started on the pole and was never challenged. John Nemechek was second followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto.