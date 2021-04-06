Local Sports 4-6-2021

Former Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles is getting ready to return to college coaching. Miles and San Jose State are expected to reach an agreement for Miles to coach the Spartans. Miles was the coach at Nebraska for seven seasons, going 116-114 and making one NCAA Tournament appearance. He was fired following the 2019 season and has been working in the media since. Before coaching at Nebraska, Miles was the head coach at Colorado State from 2007-2012, going 71-88 in five seasons. He took the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in his final year. San Jose State spent most of the 2020-2021 season out of state due to COVID-19 restrictions and went 5-16 overall, 3-13 in the Mountain West Conference. The official announcement on the hiring could come as early as today.

The Hastings College baseball team will play Kansas Wesleyan this afternoon in a non conference game at Duncan Field. The Broncos are 6-18 on the season, 4-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after splitting two games with Mount Marty on Friday. The Coyotes are 22-10 overall, 15-4 in the KCAC. Kansas Wesleyan has won eight games in a row and 12 of their last 13. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

The Hastings High baseball team took advantage of seven walks and eight hit batters to beat Platteview 10-2 yesterday at Duncan Field. The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning on one hit, four walks and three hit batters. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. He went five innings and gave up one run and two hits. Mackey struck out seven and walked one. He also had two hits and one RBI to lead the Tigers at the plate. Hastings is now 6-3 on the season and will play at Seward today.

The Adams Central baseball team beat Platteview 7-5 in the first game yesterday. The Patriots outhit the Trojans 9-4. Jayden Teichmeier, Macrae Huyser and Creighton Jacobitz had two hits apiece. Jacobitz was the winning pitcher. Adams Central is now 2-2 on the season and will play host to Auburn on Friday.

In boy’s high school soccer last night, Grand Island shut out Columbus 4-0. Kearney Catholic beat Seward 5-0 and Holdrege 8-1. In girl’s soccer, Kearney Catholic beat Omaha Concordia 2-1 and Holdrege 4-1. Lincoln East took care of Grand Island 9-0.

NCAA> Baylor won their first NCAA men’s basketball championship last night with a stunning 86-70 win over Gonzaga. Jared Butler had 22 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Bears. Jalen Suggs had 22 points for the Zags. Gonzaga was trying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976.

After falling short of capturing the school’s first national championship, Gonzaga is the betting favorite to win the title for the 2021-2022 season. Caesars Sportsbook has posted the Bulldogs at +550 with newly crowned champion Baylor as the second favorite at +850. Joining Gonzaga and Baylor at the top of the betting board are UCLA, Michigan, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Florida State.

North Carolina has promoted longtime assistant Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams as the Tar Heels new head basketball coach. Davis has been an assistant coach under Williams for the past nine seasons. He becomes the first Black head coach in North Carolina men’s basketball history. Williams stepped down last week after 18 seasons at North Carolina and 33 seasons as a head coach.

NFL> Three years after hailing him as a franchise savior, the New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. In return for Darnold, the Jets received three draft picks, a sixth rounder in 2021 and a second and fourth rounder in 2022. Darnold was the number three overall pick in the 2018 draft. In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions. He finished the 2020 season as the NFL’s lowest rated passer.

MLB> Coors Field in Denver has been chosen to host this year’s All Star Game. Major League Baseball opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month. It will mark the second time the homer friendly home of the Colorado Rockies will host the midsummer Classic. The American League beat the National League 13-8 at Coors Field in 1998.