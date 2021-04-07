Local Sports 4-7-2021

It’s official. Former Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles has been hired as the new head coach at San Jose State. Miles was the coach at Nebraska for seven seasons, going 116-114 and making one NCAA Tournament appearance. He was fired following the 2019 season and has been working in the media since then. He takes over a team that finished 5-16 last year, 3-13 in the Mountain West Conference.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has shuffled his staff. Former Chicago Bulls assistant Nate Loenser has been hired as an assistant coach while Doc Stadler will be moving to a special assistant to the head coach. Loenser worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls. Sadler will take over the position vacated by Bobby Lutz, who left earlier this year to pursue full time coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was one of 17 players named to the watch list for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award as presented by the College Baseball Foundation. Schwellenbach has four saves in six appearances on the mound this season while also hitting .353 at the plate.

Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second straight week. Andrews went 7 for 14 in the four game series at Rutgers, with two doubles, a home run, three RBI’s and four runs scored. She is just the second Husker named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in consecutive weeks, joining all American MJ Knighten who took home the honor in the first two weeks of April in the 2014 season.

The Hastings College baseball team got off to a quick start only to see Kansas Wesleyan comeback to defeat the Broncos 5-3 last night at Duncan Field. Hastings scored two runs in the first inning, but the Coyotes came back with three runs in the second and two in the eighth to secure the victory. Camden Brichacek and Kasey Ohnoutka had two hits apiece. Trey Rezac was the losing pitcher. He went seven innings and gave up three runs and four hits. Rezac walked six and struck out six. Hastings is now 6-19, 4-8 in the conference. They’ll host Morningside in a pair of doubleheaders this weekend.

The Hastings High baseball team lost to Seward 17-3 in five innings last night. The Jays scored seven runs in the first inning and ten more in the second. Seward outhit Hastings 13-5. Luke Brooks was the losing pitcher. He lasted just one inning and gave up nine runs and six hits. Hastings is now 6-4 on the season and will host Omaha South on Friday.

In girls high school soccer last night, Hastings High beat York 4-0. The Tigers are now 4-3. In some other games, Aurora beat Kearney Catholic in a shootout 1-0, Kearney got by Lexington 1-0 and Northwest downed Holdrege 6-3. In boys soccer, Kearney Catholic blanked Aurora 4-0 and Lexington beat Kearney 2-1.

In the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament, Jamestown upset top seeded Briar Cliff 1-0 and Concordia got by Midland. The Bulldogs advance on penalty kicks 5-4. Jamestown will play at Concordia for the championship on Friday.

The semifinals in the GPAC Post Season Volleyball Tournament will take place tonight. Midland will play at Jamestown and Concordia will be at Northwestern. The finals will be held on Saturday.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will play at Cleveland today. The Royals are off to a 3-1 start this season. First pitch will be at 12:10pm. We’ll have the action on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM.