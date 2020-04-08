Local Sports 4-8-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has picked up a 5-foot-10 inch guard from Texas Tech. Nailah Dillard is transferring to Nebraska after playing her freshman season with the Red Raiders. She appeared in 23 games last year and started two. Dillard averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. She hit 34.6% of her three point shots. Dillard might have to sit out one season, although the NCAA has been considering significant changes to its waiver rules that would allow all men’s and women’s basketball players one immediate-eligibility transfer without having to seek a waiver.

The American Legion has canceled the 2020 Mid South American Legion Baseball Regional to be hosted at Duncan Field this August along with the other seven regional’s and the World Series because of the coronovirus pandemic. It’s not known if Hastings will automatically host the regional again next year. Hastings has already submitted a bid to host the 2021 and 2022 event.

The cancellation of the regionals doesn’t mean the American Legion baseball season will be canceled. Teams could still play a shortened season with area tournaments slated to begin in the middle of July. The Class A state junior and senior tournaments are scheduled for July 25-29. The Class B and C Junior State Tournaments are set for July 18-22 and the B and C senior state events are set for August 1-5. The Nebraska Legion baseball program coordinator Brent Hagel-Pitt says they’ll continue to monitor the situation before any decision is made.

Former St. Cecilia standout Trey Asher will play college baseball next year at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph Missouri. Asher will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending two years at Cloud County Community College. Asher appeared in 21 games for the T-birds and was 6-2 on the mound. He threw 37 2/3 innings with an ERA of 2.87.

After spending 20 years on the sidelines, the coach of the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team is calling it quits. Nick Orduna has guided his team to 306 wins, 14 state tournament appearances, five state final appearances and state championships in 2002 and 2017. Orduna will continue to teach technology classes at Lincoln Christian while serving as a part time youth pastor.

PROS> Major League baseball is working on a plan to start the season with all 30 teams playing games in Arizona with no fans. Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver say’s there’s no way to make a decision when it can return until May 1st at the earliest and probably not even then. The league suspended games on March 11th.