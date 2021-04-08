Local Sports 4-8-2021

At least four players will miss spring football practice at Nebraska, but all four are expected to be ready for the fall season. Among those sitting out are defensive end Ben Stille, new grad transfer running back Markee Stepp, true freshman cornerback Marques Buford and long snapper Cade Mueller. The Huskers will hold their spring game on May 1st.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will play Minnesota today in the first round of the Big Ten Regional weekend in Champaign, Illinois. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. In the 2020-2021 season opener the teams played to a 0-0 tie. The winner will play either Iowa or Illinois on Sunday.

The Nebraska bowling team split a pair of matches with Medaille yesterday at the NCAA Regionals in Kansas City. The two teams will play again this morning. The winner plays Vanderbilt and will need to win twice to advance from the regionals.

The Hastings College softball team will play Midland today at the Smith Complex. The Warriors currently sit in second place in the conference standings with a 5-1 mark. They are 17-6 overall. Hastings is 2-4 in the conference and 10-17 on the season. First pitch will be at 4:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s golf team finished 13th out of 15 teams at the Concordia Invite at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. The Broncos had a two day total of 755. Morningside won the event with a 617. Emma Severson led the way for the Broncos shooting a two day total of 187, which tied her for 57th place. Hastings will play in the Bethany College Invitational on April 12th and 13th.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team shot a season best 311 in round two and finished in eighth place at the Newman Spring Invitational in Wichita. The Lopers had a two day total of 655. Rogers State of Oklahoma won the event with a 617. Allison Comer of UNK finished 14th overall with a two day total of 157. Megan Brown of Southwest Oklahoma State was the medalist with a 147.

Top seeded Jamestown will host second seeded Northwestern on Saturday in the finals of the GPAC Post Season Volleyball Tournament. The Jimmies beat Midland in four games last night while the Red Raiders took care of Concordia in four games. Saturday’s match gets underway at 2:00pm.

ROYALS> Jose Ramirez hit two home runs and drove in all four runs yesterday as Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2. Kansas City is now 3-2 on the season and will play at the Chicago White Sox this afternoon at 3:10pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 2:30pm.

NCAA> Maryland has agreed to a contract extension with head men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon. The deal runs through the 2025-2026 season. Turgeon has led the Terrapins to five NCAA tournament appearances during his decade with the school. Maryland reached the second round of the tournament this season before losing to Alabama. Maryland is 221-113 during Turgeon’s 10 seasons in College Park.

Sean Miller has been fired after 12 seasons at Arizona. Miller led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments and three Elite Eight appearances. He had one year left on his contract.

And former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles was formally introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach at San Jose State yesterday. San Jose State has recorded double-digit wins just once in the last ten seasons. They are 164-431 in the past 20 years.

TIGER> Tiger Woods’ February accident was caused by excessive speed according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office. Woods’ SUV was traveling from 84 to 87 miles per hour on a downhill stretch of a road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 45 miles per hour when it crashed into a tree traveling 75 miles per hour. No traffic citations were issued and there were no signs of impairment or distracted driving.