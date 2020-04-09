Local Sports 4-9-2020

Women’s basketball standout Maurtice Ivy has been announced as the fourth member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class. Ivy joins volleyball star Jordan Larsen, bowler Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea and volleyball head coach Terry Pettit in the 2020 class. Ivy ended her career as Nebraska’s all time leader in points with 21-hundred 31. She currently ranks second all time in points per game and field goals, third in free throws, seventh in blocked shots and eighth in rebounds. The remaining two student-athletes will be announced later.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has picked up a graduate transfer from California. Mi’Cole Cayton has committed to join the Huskers for the second time. She originally was recruited by former coach Connie Yori and committed to the Huskers in 2015, but then asked to be released from her scholarship as a high school senior after Yori left and signed with California. Cayton has had multiple knee injuries during her college career. Her most recent knee surgery was three months ago. As a freshman at Cal, she played in all 34 games for an NCAA Tournament team and averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Cayton was also considering Rutgers, TCU, Utah, Oregon State and Oklahoma before deciding to join the Huskers.

A draft guide projects three Huskers are likely to get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, restarting a Nebraska streak that lasted 54 years before being snapped last year. According to the “The Athletic,” Khalil and Carlos Davis are the number 21 and 22 defensive tackles in the draft and are projected to be drafted in the sixth or seventh round. Cornerback Lamar Jackson is rated as the number 25 corner in the draft and is projected to be taken in the sixth round. Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels is ranked as the number 26 defensive tackle and possibly could be taken in the seventh round or a preferred free agent. Linebackers Alex Davis and Mohamed Barry are not projected to be drafted, but are listed among the “best of the rest.”

The Creighton men’s basketball team has landed a transfer from Duke. Alex O’Connell is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Georgia, who spent the last three years in a reserve role for the Blue Devils. He entered college with a reputation as a three point shooter, but his perimeter shooting numbers dropped with each season in Durham. Last season, O’Connell averaged 5.2 points per game and shot 27.3 percent from three point range.

Longtime Seward girls basketball coach Tom Tvrdy is calling it quits. Tvrdy’s career record is 470-183. Under his watch, Seward won 104 straight games and had undefeated state championship teams in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a one year deal with free agent running back DeAndre Washington. He was a fifth round draft pick in 2016 by the Raiders and was also a teammate of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. Washington has rushed for 12-hundred 22 yards on 282 carries in his NFL career. He’s also caught 88 passes for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a combined 334 yards of offense with two touchdowns in the Raiders final three games of last season.