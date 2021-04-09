Local Sports 4-9-2021

Nebraska coach John Cook has some concerns with how the NCAA is handling the upcoming national volleyball tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Nebraska will travel to Omaha on Monday for their first game on Thursday. The Huskers will quarantine in their hotel for two days before they can to practice for the first time on Wednesday. The travel roster will also be reduced to just 27 members for each team. That includes 17 players and 10 for coaches and other team personnel. Cook said on Wednesday, there is no clear answer on whether teams will even have locker rooms when they play their matches. Cook said he would have like to see the NCAA branch out to other facilities like the Devaney Center, Sokul Arena and Baxter Arena for the matches. Nebraska’s first match is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30pm against either Utah Valley or Texas State.

Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun and junior Nicklin Hames were voted to the All Big Ten First Team by the league’s 14 head coaches yesterday. All three were repeat honorees from the 2019 All Big Ten First team. Haley Densberger was Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.

The Nebraska baseball team will host Maryland in a three game series this weekend. The Huskers are 13-5 on the season. The Terrapins are 9-10. Maryland’s pitching staff ranks second in the conference with 182 strikeouts while issuing only 72 walks. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska softball team will host Illinois this weekend for a four game series. The Huskers are 11-9 on the season. The Fighting Illini are 14-6. Tonight’s game gets underway at 5:30pm at Bowlin Stadium.

Thursday’s Big Ten Regional women’s soccer game between Nebraska and Minnesota was deemed a no contest, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the Nebraska program. As a result, Nebraska has been eliminated from the Regional Weekend and their season is over. They finish 2-5-3.

The Hastings College softball team lost a pair of games to Midland yesterday at the Smith Complex. Midland won the first game 11-2 in five innings, before edging the Broncos in the nightcap 7-6 in eight innings. Hastings is now 10-19 on the season, 2-6 in the conference. They’ll play at the College of St. Mary’s on Saturday.

The Hastings College baseball team has a big weekend series with Morningside. The Broncos are trying to stay in contention for a spot in the post season tournament. They are 6-19 on the season, 4-8 in the conference. The Mustangs currently sit in third place in the conference with an 8-4 record. They are 16-19 overall. Saturday’s doubleheader gets underway at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:45pm on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS. Sunday’s doubleheader is at noon.

The Hastings College football team will wrap up spring practice tomorrow with a game at Benedictine College in Kansas. The Ravens were 7-2 during the fall campaign and are “on the bubble” for a possible berth in the NAIA national playoffs this spring. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm

The Hastings High baseball team will play Omaha South this afternoon at Duncan Field. The Tigers are 6-4 on the season. The Packers are 9-7 after winning two games yesterday. First pitch will be at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

In high school baseball yesterday, Kearney beat Grand island 2-0. The Bearcats also beat Norfolk 4-0. Grand island beat Norfolk 10-9.

In boy’s high school soccer, Aurora got by Crete 2-1 and Kearney shut out Fremont 3-0.

ROYALS> Lance Lynn threw a complete game five hitter, as the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 6-0 yesterday. Lynn struck out 11 and walked none in his second shutout in 238 career starts and his first since May 27, 2014. Kansas City is now 3-3. The same two teams will play tomorrow at 1:10pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MASTERS> Justin Rose leads the Masters after the opening round on Thursday. Rose made seven birdies and an eagle en route to a 7 under par 65. Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are four strokes back.