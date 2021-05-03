Local Sports 5-03-2021

The Nebraska baseball team was shutout for just the second time this season on Sunday, as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights completed a weekend sweep with a 6-0 win. Shay Schanaman recorded his first loss of the season, falling to 4-1 on the year, after he gave up four runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings. The Huskers and Scarlet Knights will see each other again next weekend, as Nebraska heads to Piscataway, N.J., for pod play with Rutgers and Indiana. Nebraska will play Indiana on Saturday, Indiana and Rutgers on Sunday and then wrap up the trip with a game against Rutgers on Monday morning. Nebraska is now 20-10.

The Nebraska softball team completed a four-game sweep of Maryland with an 8-0 five-inning victory in the series finale Sunday in the final home game of the season at Bowlin Stadium. With its home schedule complete, Nebraska travels to Iowa for a four-game series next weekend.

The groundbreaking was held Friday afternoon for the Go B1G Project took place on the East Plaza of Memorial Stadium. The ceremony kicked off the construction of Phase One of the project, which will include football offices, locker rooms and meeting spaces, as well as new facilities for strength and conditioning, athletic medicine and equipment with the estimated completion set for 2023. Phase 2 will include additional enhancements for all of Nebraska’s student-athletes, including a new academic center, training table and student-athlete lobby. The project, which was first announced in October of 2019, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hastings College baseball team has secured a place in the GPAC tournament, and it took a win in the final game of the regular season to get there. On Saturday Hastings lost game one of the doubleheader with Northwestern 9-0. And with Midland losing 6-5 to Dordt, the final spot in the 8-team GPAC open. Hastings got a 5-2 win to head into the postseason. GPAC Tournament play begins on Thursday.

The Hastings College softball team had some hope to make the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament needing a sweep of Briar Cliff along with some help. But the Broncos were only able to manage a split dropping game one 9-0 before winning the finale 4-1 on Saturday afternoon. Hastings finishes its season at 15-28 (8-14).

The Hastings College women’s track and field team finished the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a second place finish. Lauren Tamayo won the heptathlon with a score of 4710 points. In the Women’s 100m Hurdles, Tamayo finished 1st. Tamayo’s time of 14.11 also set a school record. In the women’s high jump, Tamayo finished 2nd. She also went on to be named GPAC Female Athlete of the Meet. Karsen Sears won the conference title in the long jump. Daisy Maessner won the women’s triple jump and triple jump. Hastings will now begin prep work for nationals as two more meets are left on its schedule beginning with the Last Chance meet hosted by Hastings Saturday May 8.

The Hastings College men’s track and field team finished up the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships by placing eighth.

The Hastings High boys soccer team fell to Aurora 3-0 Saturday morning in the B-7 district opener. The Tigers end the year 1-12.

Hastings High girls will play Monday evening against Northwest at Aurora in their first B-7 subdistrict game. The Tiger’s game will be at 6:00pm. HHS is 5-8 on the year.

The Tri-City Storm’s season came to an end Sunday at the Viaero Center in a 3-2 loss to the Fargo Force in Game #3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Storm finished the season as Western Conference Regular Season Champions for the fourth time in the organization’s twenty-one-year history. Tri-City led the USHL in regular season attendance, averaging 2,274 fans per game.The Fargo Force advanced to the Western Conference Final with the victory.

The Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4 on Sunday. The Twins took 2 of the 3 in the weekend series. The Royals begin a four-game series against Cleveland on Monday as Kansas City returns home. Pregame is at 6:30pm, first pitch at 7:10pm on The Breeze 94.5