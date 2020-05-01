Local Sports 5-1-2020

Former Nebraska wide receiver Demornay Pierson-El is back with the Las Vegas Raiders. Pierson-El spent training camp in 2019 with the Raiders before playing in the XFL season for St. Louis. He had nine catches for 70 yards and one touchdown with the Raiders in four preseason games last summer. He also returned 15 punts for 81 yards before being cut before the season. Pierson-El played five games for the Battlehawks and had 23 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He played college football at Nebraska and also played in the Alliance of American Football and the CFL.

The Nebraska Golf Association has moved two more of its state championships because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nebraska Women’s Amateur is now scheduled for August 3rd through the 5th at the Country Club in Lincoln. The Seniors Amateur Championship is now set for August 27th and 28th at the Norfolk Country Club. Both events were previously scheduled for early June.

All five of this summer’s Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The five events were scheduled to take place in Kearney and Sioux Falls. Thousands of athletes have competed in the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball events each summer since 1992.

FB> University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld says he anticipates that the schools football team will resume activities after June 1st. Harreld says the football team will likely need 6-8 weeks of preparation before beginning the 2020 season, which could be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa is among the states without a stay-at-home order. The states three public universities, Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa expect to resume classes on campus for the fall semester. Iowa finished 10-3 last season and is scheduled to open against Northern Iowa on September 5th.

BASEBALL> For the first time in nearly 75 years, there will be no Little League World Series this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Little League World Series for the first time.

NASCAR> NASCAR is ready to take the green flag again. NASCAR has announced it will return to racing on May 17th, which will kickoff a slate of races that includes seven events in three series at two tracks over the course of ten days. The races will be run at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series will run without fans in attendance. Further schedule adjustments will be announced soon.