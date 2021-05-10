Local Sports 5-10-2021

Nebraska’s depth at wide receiver took a hit over the weekend as Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance announced plans to enter the transfer portal. Houston was a three star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle but never appeared in a game for the Huskers. Nance was also part of the 2019 recruiting class and saw action in just one game for the Huskers.

Luke Roskam matched a career high with six RBI’s, including a sixth inning grand slam to power the Nebraska baseball team to a 15-5 win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. Roskam went 3-for-5 from the plate and scored three times while Jaxson Hallmark scored four runs and stole three bases for the Huskers, who bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Indiana earlier in the day. Nebraska is now 22-11 on the season and will play Rutgers today. First pitch is set for 10:00am.

The Nebraska softball team went 1-3 against Iowa over the weekend. The Huskers are now 21-19 on the season and will play at Northwestern this weekend,

Doane will play at Concordia tomorrow night in the GPAC Baseball Championship game. The Tigers beat Jamestown 3-1 on Saturday while the Bulldogs knocked off Briar Cliff 10-1. First pitch will be at 6:00pm. Hastings saw their season come to an end on Friday after they dropped a 2-0 decision to Morningside. The Broncos end the season 13-31.

Midland won the GPAC Softball Championship on Saturday by beating Concordia 9-1 and 8-0. Both teams will play in the NAIA Softball National Championship beginning with the opening round on May 17-19.

The Hastings High baseball team won the B-1 District Tournament on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Wayne. The Tigers scored all three runs in the sixth inning. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. He threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up no runs and four hits. Mackey struck out five and walked one. Markus Miller threw 1 1/3 innings of relief and didn’t allow a hit while striking out two. Luke Stevens had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Hastings is now 20-5 on the season and will play in the state tournament beginning Saturday in Omaha.

In other action, Grand Island lost to Bellevue West 8-0 on Saturday in the semifinals of the A-2 District Tournament. Kearney lost to Lincoln Southwest 8-3 in the A-6 District Tournament.

The Grand Island boys and the Kearney girls will play in the state soccer tournament this week in Omaha. The Islanders will play Lincoln Southwest tomorrow afternoon at 4:00pm. The Bearcats will play Gretna on Wednesday morning at 10:00am.

ROYALS>The Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3 yesterday. The Royals will play at Detroit on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NASCAR> Martin Truex Junior won the NASCAR race yesterday at Darlington. Kyle Larson was second followed by Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.