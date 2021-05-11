Local Sports 5-11-2021

The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over Rutgers yesterday. The Huskers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, but didn’t score again until the 13th inning. Griffin Everitt drove in Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th inning to give Nebraska the lead and then Koty Frank recorded his first ever save as a Husker with a perfect inning of relief. Tyler Martin earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the season. The Husker offense notched 17 hits on the day, including three hits apiece from Luke Roskam and Max Anderson. Nebraska is now 23-11 on the season and will host Northwestern this weekend.

Alice Duan shot an opening round 75 to lead the Nebraska women’s golf team on the first day of the NCAA Columbus Regional yesterday. Duan is tied for 40th place. As a team, the Huskers are in 15th place with a score of 307. Oklahoma is the leader with a 286, one stroke ahead of defending national champion Duke. Michigan is third. Georgia is fourth and Arizona State and Kent State are tied for fifth. Kate Smith of Nebraska, the reigning Big Ten Champion, struggled with a 41 on the front nine, before settling in with a 37 on the back nine.

Lindsay Wilson of Kentucky beat Northwestern 45-13 last night in the NAIA Football Championship Series title game in Grambling, Louisiana. Northwestern finishes the season with an 11-2 record, playing in its first championship game since 1984.

Tyson Kooima of Northwestern was named the NAIA Football National Player of the Year yesterday. Kooima led the NAIA in passing, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,882 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Hastings High will be the number one seed for the Class B State High School Baseball Tournament that gets underway on Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha. The Tigers are 20-5 on the season and will play Beatrice in the opening round of the double elimination tournament at 10:00am. Beatrice is 14-6 and beat the Tigers 8-1 earlier this season. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 9:45am. In the other games, Elkhorn will play Ralston at 1:00pm, Omaha Skutt will battle Central City/Fullerton/Centura at 4:00pm followed by Norris against Bennington at 7:00pm.

In the Class A tournament in Lincoln, Millard South will play Columbus at Dan Hartog Field beginning at 10:00am followed by Papillion LaVista South against Millard West at 2:00pm. At Sherman Field, Bellevue West will play Arch Bishop Bergen at 10:00am followed by Lincoln East against Lincoln Southwest at 2:00pm.

The State High School Soccer Tournament gets underway today in Omaha with first round games in Class A. At 10:00am, Omaha South will play Millard West followed by Gretna against Lincoln Southeast at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm this afternoon, Grand Island will play Lincoln Souhwest followed by Omaha Creighton Prep against Millard South at 7:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series with the Detroit Tigers tonight. The Royals have lost eight games in a row to slip to 16-17 on the season. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Tim Tebow could be back in the NFL. Tebow is expected to sign with Jacksonville this week as a tight end. Once he signs, he’ll be reunited with Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida and won a pair of national championships with the Gators. Tebow hasn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career. Tebow has spent time in the NFL with Denver, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia. Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball in February and finished his career with a .222 average with 18 home runs and 109 RBI’s in 306 games.

Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is signing a one year, 9.4 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The 30 year old Fischer was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in March in one of their moves to get under the salary cap and revamp their offensive line. Fisher missed the Super Bowl after tearing an Achilles Tendon in the Chiefs AFC Championship Game victory against the Buffalo Bills. Fisher was selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.