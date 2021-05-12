Local Sports 5-12-2021

Nebraska men’s gymnast Evan Hymanson and swimming and diving athlete Abigail Knapton were selected as the Male and Female Student Athletes of the Year last night as Nebraska recognized many of its top performers of the 2020-2021 academic year. Hymanson is the seventh gymnast to be named the Male Student-Athlete of the year and the third in the last four seasons. Knapton earned a rare distinction of sweeping both the Female Student-Athlete of the Year and the Top Female Athlete awards, becoming just the second Husker to accomplish that feat. Track and Field star Burger Lambrechts Junior was selected as Nebraska’s Top Male Athlete.

The Nebraska women’s golf team remains in 15th place after the second day at the NCAA Columbus Regional. The Huskers shot a team score of 313 yesterday and have a two day total of 620. Georgia is the leader with a 577. Jenny Bae of Georgia has the individual lead with a 139. Kate Smith of Nebraska is tied for 40th with a 152.

Concordia beat Doane 7-2 last night to capture the GPAC Baseball Tournament. Each team will advance to the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament May 17-20.

At the state high school soccer tournament yesterday, the Grand Island boys lost to Lincoln Southwest 3-0. The Islanders finish the season 10-6. In the other games, Omaha South beat Millard West 3-1, Gretna shut out Lincoln Southeast 5-0 and Omaha Creighton Prep got by Millard South 3-2 in a shootout. The Class A Girls take to the field today. At 10:00am, Kearney will battle Gretna followed by Lincoln East against Papillion LaVista South at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm this afternoon, it’s Lincoln Southwest against Millard North followed by North Platte against Omaha Marian at 7:00pm.

District track meets will be held today in Classes A and D. Kearney will compete at the A-1 meet in Columbus. Grand Island will host A-3. We’ll be at the D-5 meet in Fullerton and the D-6 meet in Kenesaw with live reports throughout the day on Power 99 and on ESPN Tri Cities. Classes B and C will compete on Thursday. Hastings High and Adams Central will be at the B-5 meet in Aurora. St. Cecilia will be at the C-7 meet at Thayer Central.

Northwest won the Tri City Golf Invite yesterday at the Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island. The Vikings finished with a team score of 326. Central Catholic was second with a 337. Hastings High was third with a 353. Joey Holling of Northwest was the medalist with a 72. Brayden Schram of Hastings High was second with a 75.

Adams Central has been invited to play in the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, which will be held January 8th at the Viaero Events Center in Kearney. The Patriots will play Bridgeport at 1:50pm. Adams Central beat Pleasanton in last year’s showcase. In the other games, Anselmo-Merna will play Cross County, Blue Hill will take on Maywood-Hayes Center, Clarkson/Leigh will face Northwest, Broken Bow will battle Auburn, Oakland-Craig will play Sidney, North Bend Central will square off against Grand Island Central Catholic and York will take on Kearney.

ROYALS> Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth ining and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 8-7 last night, sending the Royals to their ninth straight defeat. Grossman had five RBI’s for the first time in his career. The Tigers led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth inning, before pulling out the victory.