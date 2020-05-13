Local Sports 5-13-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has landed a 6-foot-10, 220 pound center from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona. Eduardo Andre has verbally committed to the Huskers. Andre averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots per game last year. He chose Nebraska over other offers from Illinois, Maryland and Texas A & M. He becomes the third commitment in the 2020 recruiting class, joining junior college standouts Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Nebraska has also added three transfers in Trey McGowens, Kobe King and Kobe Webster.

Nebraska middle distance runner Brent Wetovick has been named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Freshman of the Year. Wetovick won the Big Ten Indoor title in the 600 meters this year. This is the second consecutive year a Nebraska athlete has won the award, with Husker high jumper Mayson Conner earning the honor last season.

Former Husker defensive back Prince Amukamara has found a new home. Amukamara has signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has spent the last three years with the Chicago Bears after spending a season with Jacksonville. He began his NFL career by playing five seasons with the New York Giants. Amukamara has started 99 of 113 career games over nine seasons and has ten career interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was drafted 19th overall by the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft and is Nebraska’s most recent first round draft choice.

Fonner Park in Grand Island is eliminating one day of its extended season due to racetracks around the country launching reopen efforts. As a result, there will be no racing on Wednesday May 20th. Fonner has been one of just five tracks holding races nationwide and has seen a surge in mutual handle. Fonner will hold another day of racing today beginning at 4:00pm and then will run Tuesday and Wednesday for the next two weeks.

The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City will remain the host for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship at least through the 2024 season. The NAIA announced a four year extension to the agreement yesterday. Sioux City has been the home of the volleyball national championship since 2008. Sioux City will also host the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship after hosting the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship for several years.

WE’RE OPEN> Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state. Ducey said professional sports, including MLB, the NBA, the NHL and the NFL can resume without fans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 23 state universities in California will not allow students on campus this fall because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The news could have some big time ramifications for college football in California. San Jose State, San Diego State and Fresno State, three of the six teams in the Mountain West Conference West division, would be affected.