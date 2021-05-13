Local Sports 5-13-2021

Nebraska volleyball freshman Ally Batenhorst has been named the 2020-2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year. The 6-4 outside hitter led Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas to a 25-1 record and the Class 6A state championship last fall before she enrolled at Nebraska in January. Batenhorst amassed 574 kills, 371 digs, 33 blocks and 32 service aces. She joins Gina Mancuso, Mikaela Foecke and Lexi Sun as Huskers who were named Gatorade National Player of the Year.

The Nebraska women’s golf team finished in a tie for 15th place at the NCAA Columbus Regional. The Huskers finished with a three day total of 916. Georgia won the team championship with a score of 865. Jenny Bae of Georgia was the medalist with a 212. Kate Smith of Nebraska tied for 36th place with a 226.

At the state high school soccer tournament yesterday, Gretna beat the Kearney girls 4-1. The Bearcats end the season 12-6. In the other games, Lincoln East got by Papillion LaVista South 6-4, Millard North edged Lincoln Southwest 1-0 in a shootout and Omaha Marian got by North Platte 1-0 in overtime. The Class B boys will be on the field today. Lexington will play South Sioux City at 10:00am followed by Elkhorn Mount Michael against Columbus Scotus at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm this afternoon, it’s Omaha Skutt against Platteview followed by Bennington against Grand Island Northwest at 7:00pm.

The Lincoln Southwest girls and the Kearney boys won district track championships yesterday at the A-1 meet in Columbus. The Silverhawks finished with 157 points. Fremont was second with 142. The Bearcats totaled 157 points. Fremont was second with 97.

The Lincoln East girls and the Omaha Creighton Prep boys were the winners at the A-3 meet in Grand Island. The Islander girls and boys finished fifth.

The Fullerton girls and the Central Valley boys won the titles at the D-5 meet in Fullerton. At the D-6 meet in Kenesaw, the Axtell girls came out on top. Bruning Davenport Shickley was second. Lawrence Nelson was third. The Axtell boys also won the championship. Bruning Davenport Shickley was second. Kenesaw was third.

Classes B and C will compete today. Hastings High and Adams Central will be at the B-5 meet in Aurora. St. Cecilia will be at the C-7 meet at Thayer Central. We’ll be at the B-5 meet in Aurora and the C-8 meet in Ord today with live reports on Power 99 and ESPN Tri-Cities

ROYALS> Miguel Cabera drove in two runs last night as the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2. It’s the tenth straight loss for the Royals. That’s the longest losing streak since they lost ten in a row from March 31st to April 11th of 2019. The same two teams play at 12:10pm this afternoon.

NFL> The NFL came out with their schedules for all 32 teams last night. Green Bay, Tampa Bay and Dallas were assigned five prime time games. The other teams with five prime-time games include the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers will play one of the most anticipated games of the year at the New England Patriots on a Sunday night in Week 4, with quarterback Tom Brady making his return to Foxborough, Massachusetts. The kickoff game on September 9th will have Tampa Bay hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The first Sunday night game will feature Chicago at the Los Angeles Rams. The first Monday night game will have Baltimore playing at Las Vegas.