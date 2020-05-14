Local Sports 5-14-2020

Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral is transferring to Rutgers. Vedral started two games for the Huskers last season and played in six. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer after finishing up his classes at Nebraska this month. During his time on the field last year, Vedral completed 65 percent of his passes for 419 yards.

Former Nebraska wide receiver Brandon Reilly is retiring from football. Reilly spent two seasons as a professional playing for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. He also spent some time with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Nebraska men’s assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih was recognized by ESPN as one of the top young coaches in the country, as the website unveiled its “40 Under 40” list. Abdelmassih was number 22 on the list. He has been instrumental in helping turnaround programs at Iowa State and St. Johns before reuniting with Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska in April of 2019.

The Creighton men’s basketball team will play at Kansas on December 3rd as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Creighton finished 24-7 last year. Kansas was 28-3. The Bluejays are 6-9 against the Jayhawks in the all time series, with the most recent game on March 14, 1974, when Kansas beat Creighton 55-54.

Julianne Jackson, Tiara Schmidt and Matt Malcom of Nebraska Kearney are finalists for the MIAA Fall and Winter Student-Athlete of the Year Award. Jackson became the 13th Loper to have one thousand digs and kills in a career. Schmidt was an NCAA Championship qualifier in both the shot put and weight throw this year. Malcom was one of the top wrestlers at 165 pounds this past season. Winners will be announced next week.

Two more games have been announced for the 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic to take place on February 13th at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Grand Island Central Catholic will play Lincoln Pius in one of the games. The other one will pit Grand Island Senior High against Mount Michael Benedictine. Four other games were announced earlier this spring. They include Bellevue West playing national power Sunrise Academy and Millard North taking on another nationally recognized program, Oak Hill Academy. The classic will also include Auburn against BRLD and Loomis against Mullen.

NBA> The NCAA has extended the deadline for college basketball players to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their college eligibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline was June 3rd, but has been extended until the NBA determines the timeline for the 2020 draft.