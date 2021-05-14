Local Sports 5-14-2021

The Nebraska baseball team will host Northwestern this weekend. The Huskers are 23-11 on the season and trail Indiana by a half-game in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Hoosiers play at Michigan this weekend. The Wildcats are 12-16 and haven’t played since April 26th because of COVID issues within the program. Northwestern leads the nation in home runs. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska softball team will wrap up the regular season with a four game series at Northwestern this weekend. The Huskers are 21-19 on the season.

A big part of the Husker men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place on Thursday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The Big Ten’s 20-game conference schedule features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents. For this season, the Huskers will play home-and-home matchups with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska will also play host to Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota as its single-play home opponents, while Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue will be the Huskers’ road single-plays in 2021-22.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Coach Amy Williams has announced that Chuck Love has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Love will be entering his sixth season with the Huskers. He also spent four seasons on Williams’ staff at South Dakota.

Three former Huskers will play on the United States women’s national volleyball team. Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justin Wong-Orantes are part of the 18-player roster.

The state high school baseball tournament gets underway tomorrow. Class A will play their opening round games at Sherman Field and Dan Hartog Field in Lincoln. Class B will be at Werner Park in Omaha. Hastings High will face Beatrice in the first round at 10:00am. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM, 104.1FM, and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 9:45am.

At the state high school soccer tournament yesterday, the Northwest boys lost to Bennington 1-0. The Vikings end the season 13-4. In the other games, Lexington beat South Sioux City 2-0, Elkhorn Mount Michael beat Columbus Scotus 2-0 and Omaha Skutt blanked Platteview 10-0. The Class B girls will be on the field today. At 10:00am, it’s Norris against Lexington followed by Omaha Duchesne against Omaha Mercy at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm this afternoon, it’s Omaha Skutt against Omaha Roncalli followed by Columbus Scotus and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 7:00pm.

The Hastings High boys track team won the B-5 District Championship yesterday in Aurora. It’s the first district track title for the Tigers since 1988. The Tigers finished with 111 points. Northwest was second with 93. Aurora came in third with 87. On the girls side, Northwest won the championship with 117.5 points. Aurora was second with 68. Holdrege came in third with 63.5. Hastings was seventh with 38.5.

The St. Cecilia girls won the C-7 District Championship at Thayer Central. The Hawkettes finished with 133 points. Doniphan/Trumbull was second with 89. Sutton came in third with 74. Superior won the championship on the boys side with 91 points. Thayer Central was the runner up with 71. Doniphan/Trumbull was third with 64. The state high school track meet gets underway on Wednesday in Omaha.

ROYALS> Detroit beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 yesterday. That’s the 11th straight loss for the Royals. Kansas City will play a split doubleheader today with the Chicago White Sox. The first game begins at 1:30pm this afternoon on ESPN Tri-Cities. The nightcap is scheduled for 6:30pm tonight on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Former baseball star Alex Rodriquez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore are buying the Minnesota Timberwolves for 1.5 billion dollars. Lore and Rodriquez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

NASCAR> NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors when outdoors in the garage and pit areas starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Masks will still be required when competitors are inside any buildings or team haulers.