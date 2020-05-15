Local Sports 5-15-2020

The NAIA has extended championship agreements for seven of its championship host sites affected this past year by COVID-19. The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City received a one year extension to host the Women’s Basketball National Championship. That agreement now runs through 2025. The Harold Newman Arena in Jamestown, North Dakota also received a one year extension to host the Women’s Wrestling National Championship. That agreement now runs through 2022. Other extensions were granted to Sterling Heights, Michigan to host men’s and women’s bowling, Mobile, Alabama to host men’s and women’s tennis, Lewiston, Idaho to host the baseball national championship, Gulf Shores, Alabama to host outdoor track and field and Mesa, Arizona to host the men’s golf national championship.

Football and other high school sports in Nebraska this fall could take place even if students aren’t in school buildings. That’s what the executive director of the NSAA told a statewide television audience last night. Jay Beller said the opening of the fall season will depend on what state social distancing guidelines are at the time. The first step to resuming high school sports is the June 1st opening of weight rooms and gyms for strength and conditioning work only. That’s the same day baseball and softball teams can begin practice in advance of a June 18th start date for games.

Several of the states top football prospects continue to make commitments during the NCAA recruiting dead period. The latest is Norris tight end James Carnie. The 6-foot-5, 212 pound 2021 prospect has committed to play football at Miami (Ohio). Carnie had 32 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season. He also added 18 tackles and two sacks on defense. He chose the Redhawks over offers that included Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and Central Michigan. Nebraska has been in contact, but didn’t extend a scholarship offer.

NFL> Two cornerbacks are facing multiple charges after an incident at a party Wednesday night in South Florida. New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, while Baker is facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The two are accused of taking thousands of dollars in cash, several watches and other valuables from individuals at the party and threatened to shoot people before leaving the house.

NASCAR> Nascar returns to racing this Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, without fans and with a limited number of onsite personnel and media. Nascar is one of the first professional sports to resume operations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Brad Keselowski will be on the pole.