Local Sports 5-17-2021

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings after taking two games from Northwestern over the weekend. The Huskers beat the Wildcats 12-2 on Friday and 11-5 on Saturday. Sunday’s game was cancelled because of COVID concerns within the Northwestern program. Nebraska is now 25-11 on the season and will play two games each against Indiana and Ohio State this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers currently sit in second place in the conference standings, one game behind the Huskers.

The Nebraska softball team dropped three of four games to Northwestern over the weekend to close their season with a mark of 22-22.

The Hastings High baseball team will play Elkhorn today in the elimination game of the Class B State High School Baseball Tournament in Papillion. The Tigers lost to Beatrice 3-1 in Saturday’s opening round. The Orangemen scored all three of their runs in the second inning on three hits and two walks. Trayton Newman was the losing pitcher. He gave up six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Newman struck out three and walked two. He also had three of the Tigers six hits in the game. The loss snaps the Tigers 11 game winning streak. They are now 20-6 on the season. Elkhorn lost to Ralston on Saturday 3-2. First pitch will be at 10:00am. Pre-game show begins at 9:45am this morning on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com.

In the other games, Omaha Skutt beat Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14-4 and Norris got by Bennington 3-2.

In the Class A State Tournament in Lincoln, top seeded Millard South beat Columbus 2-1, Millard West knocked off Papillion LaVista South 6-2, Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Southwest 6-1 and Bellevue West downed Arch Bishop Bergen 1-0.

The state high school soccer tournament continues today in Omaha with semi-final games in Class B. On the girls side Norris will play Omaha Duchesne at 10:00am followed by Omaha Skutt against Lincoln Luthern/Raymond Central at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm, it’s the boy’s semi-final game between Lexington and Elkhorn Mount Michael followed by Omaha Skutt against Bennington at 7:00pm. Championship games are set for Wednesday.

In the Class A championship games tomorrow, Gretna will play Millard North at 5:00pm for the girls title. Omaha South will battle Lincoln Southwest for the boys crown at 8:00pm.

ROYALS> Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed Jose Abreu to dash home with the game ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 yesterday. Kansas City is now 18-22 on the season and will open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers tomorrow. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5F.

PREAKNESS> Little known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit finished third.

NASCAR> Alex Bowman won the NASCAR race yesterday at Dover. Kyle Larson was second followed by Chase Elliot, William Byron and Joey Logano.