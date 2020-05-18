Local Sports 5-18-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has made it official. They have signed a 6-foot-10, 220 pound center from London, England to a National Letter of Intent. Eduardo Andre played at Arizona Compass Prep during the 2019-2020 season. He chose Nebraska over offers from Illinois, Maryland and Texas A & M. He averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior. He joins a recruiting class that already includes grad transfer Kobe Webster and transfers Kobe King, Trey McGowens and Trevor Lakes and junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen.

The Nebraska wrestling team has added a highly touted transfer to their roster. Liam Cronin will be joining the Huskers as a graduate transfer for the 2020-2021 season. Cronin is a 125 pounder, who comes to Nebraska after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Indiana. Cronin has 41 collegiate victories to his credit, including 17 during the 2019-2020 campaign on his way to a fifth place finish at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

The Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association has decided to go ahead with the Sertoma Eight-Man All Star Football Classic this summer. The game will be played on Thursday July 16th at 6:00pm. This is postponed from the originally scheduled date of June 20th. In a release over the weekend, the association said “we all know, our current climate is very fluid and further changes may occur.”

The second “live” meet of the season will continue today at Fonner Park in Grand Island. First race post time will be at 4:00pm. The track will run Monday and Tuesday this week before finishing their season next week with races on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NASCAR> NASCAR got back to racing yesterday with no fans in the stands at Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick led for 159 of the 293 laps to capture the event. It was the 50th win of Harvick’s career, which ties him with Hall of Famers Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett for 12th on NASCAR’s all time wins list. Alex Bowman was second followed by Kurt Busch, Chase Elliot and Denny Hamlin. NASCAR’s elite Cup Series races again on Wednesday at Darlington, which is hosting three events in four days before the sport shifts to Charlotte.

GEORGE> Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’ “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died at a Lexington, Kentucky hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

NFL> The New York Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues. Baker faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident that occurred last week in Southern Florida. Baker is a former first round pick who was vying for a starters role this season.