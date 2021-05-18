Local Sports 5-18-2021

Hastings High has been eliminated from the Class B State Baseball Tournament. The Tigers lost to Elkhorn 5-1 yesterday in the elimination game. Hastings had just three base hits in the game and also committed six errors. Elkhorn pitcher Malakai Vetock struck out 10. Hastings ends the season 20-7.

In the other games, Central City/Fullerton/Centura won their first ever state tournament game with a 3-1 victory over Bennington, Beatrice beat Ralston 3-2 and Omaha Skutt got by Norris 6-4. In the elimination games today, Norris will play Elkhorn at 1:00pm followed by Central City/Fullerton/Centura against Ralston. In the winner’s bracket final, Beatrice will battle Omaha Skutt.

In the Class A State Tournament, Papillion LaVista South got by Columbus 8-6, Arch Bishop Bergen downed Lincoln Southwest 11-3, Millard West surprised top seeded Millard South 4-3 and Bellevue West defeated Lincoln East 2-1. Today in the elimination games, Lincoln East will play Papillion LaVista South at 1:00pm followed by Archbishop Bergen against Millard South. In the winner’s bracket final, Millard West will take on Bellevue West.

The Class A State Championship games are set for today at the State Soccer Tournament in Omaha. In the girl’s game at 5:00pm, Gretna will take on Millard North followed by the boy’s championship at 8:00pm between Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest. In the Class B games yesterday, the Lexington boys beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 1-0 and Omaha Skutt got by Bennington 3-1. On the girl’s side, Norris beat Omaha Duchesne 4-2 and Omaha Skutt rolled past Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7-1. The Class B State Championship games are set for tomorrow.

Brayden Schram of Hastings High has qualified for the Class B State Golf Tournament after finishing fourth yesterday at the B-3 District Golf Meet in York. Schram shot a round of 75, just one stroke behind Ryan Seevers of York. The Dukes won the team championship followed by Norris and Beatrice. Adams Central was seventh, Northwest eighth, Minden ninth and Hastings High was tenth.

St. Cecilia finished runner up at the D-1 District meet at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island and has qualified for state as a team. Franklin won the championship with a score of 352. St. Cecilia had a 360. Thayer Central was third with a 383. Levi Lennemann of Franklin was the medalist with an 81. Luke Landgren of St. Cecilia was second with an 84.

Gretna won the A-1 District at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney with a score of 284. Kearney was second with a 310. Lincoln East was third with a 316. Cole Feddersen of Kearney finished third with a 73. Omaha Creighton Prep won the A-4 District Meet at Riverside with a score of 305. Grand Island was second with a 321. Papillion LaVista South was third with a 327. Marcus Holling of Grand Island finished seventh with a 77.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NFL> Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to re-sign with the New England Patriots. He joins a crowded position headlined by Cam Newton, 2021 first round draft choice Mac Jones and third year veteran Jarrett Stidham.

HORSE RACING> Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test. Baffert temporarily will not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.