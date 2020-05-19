Local Sports 5-19-2020

Former Nebraska offensive lineman AJ Forbes is transferring to the University of Montana. Forbes walked on to the Husker program as part of the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted his first season and did not play in a game last year. Forbes joins former Husker offensive lineman Xavier Trevino in moving to the FCS ranks. Trevino announced last week that he was transferring to North Dakota.

The Hastings College volleyball team is picking up a transfer from Cardinal Stritch University. Amani Monroe led her team in blocks and finished fourth on the team in kills last year. She finished the season with 60 blocks and 111 kills. She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa has named Dr. Micah Parker has their new vice president for athletics. Parker has spent the past 11 years at California Baptist in Riverside, California. He is a former head women’s basketball coach at Concordia from 1998 to 2002. Before that he was an assistant coach for the men’s program for eight years. Parker also served as the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Nebraska from 2002 to 2003.

There will be Legion Baseball this summer. The proposed plan must still be reviewed and approved by the Department of Nebraska Executive Committee. Governor Pete Rickets is allowing practices to start on June 1st with games beginning June 18th. The legion season will run through July 31st with no post season play.

The ponies will be running again today at Fonner Park in Grand Island, with no fans in the stands. The track is winding down their extended 2020 racing season. Fonner will run today and three days next week.

NCAA> Former USC quarterback Jack Sears is joining the Boise State program as a graduate transfer. Sears will be immediately eligible, with two seasons remaining. He entered the transfer portal in August, after finishing number four on the depth chart in USC’s quarterback competition. He remained at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree. He started one game for the Trojans in 2018 and completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a loss at Arizona State.

NASCAR> Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans. Pocono is scheduled to host races on June 27th and 28th.