Local Sports 5-19-2021

Following a two-game sweep of Northwestern last weekend, Nebraska’s Cade Povich and Max Anderson each earned weekly honors from the Big Ten Conference yesterday. Povich was named the pitcher of the week for the second time this season, while Anderson was tabbed as the league’s freshman of the week. Povich started the first game of the series and allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter, while striking out five. Anderson feasted on Wildcat pitching, posting a .700 average over the two games with two doubles. Nebraska will play Indiana and Ohio State this weekend.

Northwestern was second and Morningside was third in the final NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 Poll of the season. The Red Raiders lost to Lindsay Wilson of Kentucky in the NAIA National Championship game and finished the season 11-2. Dordt finished 15th.

Omaha South beat Lincoln Southwest 3-2 last night in the Class A Boys State Soccer Championship. It’s the fourth title in the last eight years for the Packers. In the girl’s championship, Gretna beat Millard North 2-1. The Class B title games are set for tonight. Norris will play Omaha Skutt at 5:00pm for the girl’s championship followed by the boy’s game between Lexington and Omaha Skutt at 8:00pm.

In the winner’s bracket final of the Class A State baseball Tournament in Lincoln last night, Millard West beat Bellevue West 6-1. Today, Millard West will play Lincoln East at 10:00am this morning followed by Bellevue West and Millard South at 1:00pm. In the winner’s bracket final of the Class B State Tournament in Omaha, Beatrice beat Omaha Skutt 11-4. The Orangemen will play Norris at 10:00am this morning followed by Ralston against Omaha Skutt at 1:00pm.

Doniphan/Trumbull won the C-4 District Golf Meet yesterday at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island. The Cardinals finished with a team score of 336. Grand Island Central Catholic was second with a 340. Ord came in third with a 346. Ethan Smith of Doniphan/Trumbull was the medalist with a 68. Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek qualified for state as an individual after finishing third with a 77.

Sutton finished ninth at the C-1 District meet. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 397. Bishop Neumann won the title with a 308. Yutan was second and Lincoln Lutheran was third.

The State High School Track and Field Championships get underway today at Omaha Burke. Classes A and D will compete today and tomorrow. Classes B and C will compete on Friday and Saturday. We’ll have reports throughout the day on Power 99 and on ESPN Tri-Cities.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 last night. Kris Bubic threw six innings of one hit ball for the Royals. He struck out four and walked two. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw the fifth no-hitter of the major league baseball season last night in the Tigers 5-0 win over Seattle. Turnbull struck out nine and had only two runners reach base. It’s the eighth no hitter in Tigers history.

NBA> In the NBA Eastern Conference play-in games last night, Indiana beat Charlotte 144-117 and Boston got by Washington 118-100.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1. That series is tied at 1-1. The Tampa Bay Lighting downed the Florida Panthers 3-1. Tampa Bay leads that series 2-0. Pittsburgh beat the New York Islanders 2-1. That series is tied at 1-1.