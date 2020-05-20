Local Sports 5-20-2020

Two Husker football walk-ons were ticketed over the weekend after Lincoln Police say they hosted a loud party, but they won’t be charged with violating pandemic restrictions. Corbin Ruth and Riley Moses were cited on suspicion of maintaining a disorderly house. It is the second time this month police have been called to the house for a party. Ruth is a 6-foot running back from Malcolm who attended Seward High School and transferred from Northwest Missouri State in 2018. Moses is a 6-foot-2, 305 pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Fairmont.

Legion baseball officials in Hastings will be meeting today to determine the fate of it’s summer baseball program. Governor Pete Rickets is allowing practices to start on June 1st with games beginning on June 18th with restrictions. The legion season would run through July 31st with no post season play.

Meanwhile, there will be no Little League Baseball in Kearney this summer. The Kearney Little League Association has determined that they do no have the capacity to offer a successful program, so they are foregoing their regular operations this summer. The national organization cancelled the Little League World Series and all regional tournaments earlier his month.

The Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association has decided to go ahead with the Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic this summer. The game has been scheduled for Thursday July 16th at Hastings College and will kickoff at 6:00pm. Originally the game was scheduled for June 20th, but has been pushed back because of restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Blevins of the Eight Man Football Coaches Association says the current climate is very fluid right now and further changes may occur.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game has been scheduled for Saturday July 11th. It will kickoff at 2:00pm at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.

BIG TEN> According to various media outlets in Ohio, the Ohio State football team will return to campus on June 8th. The Big Ten suspended organized team activities until at least June 1st, however the reports suggests the conference will allow players to return to campus not long after. Ohio State started spring football practice earlier this offseason in March, but were shut down after just three practices by the coronavirus pandemic.

BIG 12> The Big 12 conference doesn’t have a date yet for its sports to resume, but commissioner Bob Bowlsby said yesterday the league needs to be “up and running” by mid-July if the college football season is going to start on time. College football is tentatively scheduled to start on August 29th. Bowlsby said it’s up to health experts to determine when its safe for the student athletes to return.

NASCAR> The Nascar Cup Series will run again tonight at Darlington. Last night’s Xfinity race was postponed by rain. They’ll run that race this afternoon.

BB> The Michigan men’s basketball team has picked up a transfer from Wake Forest. Chaundee Brown was the third leading scorer for the Demon Deacon this year. He averaged 12.1 points per game. He was also the team’s second best rebounder averaging 6.5 boards per game. He was one of several players to leave the program after head coach Danny Manning was fired earlier this month. Unless the NCAA grants him a waiver, Brown will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

FB> The Superdome will officially have a new name in 2021. The New Orleans Saints have confirmed that their naming rights agreement with Mercedes Benz will not be renewed after it expires next year. The 45 year old building never had a title sponsor until it inked a ten year deal with the German automaker in 2011 that was worth a reported 50 to 60 million dollars. Mercedes Benz has signed a 27 year naming rights deal with the Atlanta Falcon’s new stadium that opened in 2017.