Local Sports 5-20-2021

After last year’s College World Series was canceled due to COVID-19, fans are expected back at TD Ameritrade Park for 2021. The NCAA released new guidelines for championship events yesterday, allowing local health authorities to determine fan capacity. With Douglas County’s directed health measures and Omaha’s mask ordinance set to have expired by the start of the College World Series, college baseball fans could very likely be watching the tournament in a packed stadium with no requirements for social distancing or masks.

Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun is returning for her fifth year of eligibility, granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun led the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and added 2.21 digs per set. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and totaled 43 blocks and a team high 26 service aces in leading the Huskers to a 16-3 record last season.

Three Nebraska softball players were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday. Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards and freshman shortstop Billie Andrews were named to the All Big Ten First Team, while junior pitcher Karlee Seevers was Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner. Edwards hit .326 this year with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI’s in 40 games. Andrews hit .317 with 45 hits, 32 runs scored and 31 RBI’s.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has voted to sanction girls wrestling starting with the 2020-2021 school year. Nebraska becomes the 33rd state to sanction the sport. The NSAA will integrate their state championships into the boy’s state meet at the CHI Health Center in Omaha next February.

Omaha Skutt won the titles last night at the state soccer tournament in Omaha. The Skyhawks won the Class B boys title with a 3-1 win over Lexington. Skutt also won the girls crown with a 2-1 victory over Norris. The Gretna girls and the Omaha South boys won the Class A titles on Tuesday.

At the Class A State Baseball Tournament in Lincoln yesterday, Millard West eliminated Lincoln East with a 5-3 win and Millard South stayed alive by beating Arch Bishop Bergen 16-7. Millard West will play Millard South for the championship this afternoon. Millard South will have to beat Millard West twice in order to win the title.

At the Class B State Tournament in Omaha, Norris handed Beatrice their first loss with a 15-1 win. Omaha Skutt beat Ralston 11-1. Norris will play Omaha Skutt at 4:00pm today in the elimination game. The winner will play Beatrice for the championship at 7:00pm tonight.

The Elkhorn South boys lead the team race in Class A after the first day of competition at the State High School Track and Field Championships in Omaha. The Storm have 45 points. Lincoln North Star is second with 15. Kearney and Grand Island are tied for 17th with three points each.

On the girls side, Fremont is the leader with 35 points. Kearney is second with 24 and Millard South is third with 18,. Grand Island is 12th with six points.

The Riverside boys lead the Class D race with 13 points. Bruning Davenport Shickley is second with 12. McCool Junction is third with 11.

Humphrey St. Francis is the leader on the girls side with 13 points. Loomis and North Platte St. Pats are tied for second with 12. Competition continues today. We’ll have reports throughout the day on Power 99 KKPR 98.9FM and on ESPN Tri Cities. Classes B and C will compete on Friday and Saturday.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Milwaukee 6-4 last night to wrap up a two game sweep of the Brewers. It’s the first series win over Milwaukee since June of 2015. Kansas City is off today before opening up a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers at Kaufman Stadium. The game tomorrow begins at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> One night after Spencer Turnbull threw a no hitter for the Detroit Tigers, Corey Kluber duplicated the feat for the New York Yankees in their 2-0 win over Texas last night. It’s the sixth no hitter of the season in Major League Baseball and the first no hitter for the Yankees since July 18, 1999 when David Cone threw a perfect game against the Montreal Expos.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Memphis beat San Antonio 100-96 and the Los Angeles Lakers got by Golden State 103-100. Tonight, Indiana will play at Washington.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Calgary beat Vancouver 6-2, Boston got by Washington 3-2, Carolina shut out Nashville 3-0 and Colorado beat St. Louis 6-3. Tonight, Florida is at Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh is at the New York Islanders, Toronto will host Montreal and Las Vegas is at Minnesota.