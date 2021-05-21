Local Sports 5-21-2020

The Nebraska baseball team hits the road for the final time during the 2021 regular season this weekend when it heads to Bloomington, Indiana for pod play against 25th ranked Indiana and Ohio State. Nebraska is 1-1 against both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes this season. The Huskers begin the weekend with a one game lead over Indiana in the Big Ten Conference standings. We’ll have all four games this weekend on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Tonight’s game gets underway at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm.

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards and junior pitcher/utility player Courtney Wallace were both named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All Midwest Region Second Team yesterday. Edwards batted .326 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI’s in 40 games this season. Wallace was 11-9 in the circle with a 2.86 earned run average. She also hit .200 at the plate with 16 hits, three doubles, one triple and a home run in 25 games. She also scored eight runs and had 11 RBI’s.

The Huskers Radio Network has announced the hiring of Jessica Coody as Sports Nightly co-host and Husker Radio contributor. Coody comes to Nebraska after spending the last nine seasons with the University of Oklahoma Athletics department where she served as a sideline/digital reporter, television/radio host, play by play announcer and feature producer. Coody will begin co-hosting Sports Nightly with the voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe on July 1st, when Nebraska Athletics officially transitions the Husker radio programming from Learfield/IMG College.

Millard South beat Millard West twice yesterday to claim the Class A State Baseball Championship. The score in both games was 3-1. It’s the first state baseball title for the Patriots since 1980. Beatrice won the Class B Championship with a 5-4 win over Norris. It’s the first state title in the program’s history for the eighth seeded Orangemen.

Elkhorn South won the Boys Class A title at the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha. The Storm finished with 88 points. Fremont was second with 54. Kearney was third with 53. Fremont won the girls crown with 83 points followed by Lincoln Southwest with 69 and Millard West with 59. Kearney was fifth and Grand Island was 17th.

Osceola won the boys Class D race with 46 points. Mullen was second with 37. Riverside was third with 36. Sterling won a tight race for the girl’s championship with 36 points followed by Humphrey St. Francis with 34 and Fullerton with 33. Classes B and C will begin competition today. We’ll have reports on Power 99 and on ESPN Tri-Cities.

Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Marian are tied for the lead after the first day of the Class A State Tennis Tournament in Omaha. Each team has 28 points. Kearney is eighth with 18. Norris and Omaha Duchesne are tied for the lead with 34 points at the Class B State Tournament in Lincoln. Grand Island Central Catholic is tied with McCook for third with 30 points. Adams Central is ninth with 16 points.

Concordia University is headed for the NAIA College World Series. The Bulldogs won the Bellevue Bracket of the NAIA National Championship Opening Round yesterday with a 7-5 win over Bellevue. Concordia becomes the second team in the history of the GPAC to advance to the NAIA College World Series. The first was Briar Cliff in 2005.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers tonight. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Washington beat Indiana 142-115. Tonight, Memphis plays at Golden State.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Florida beat Tampa Bay 6-5. Tampa stills leads the series 2-1. Pittsburgh got by the New York Islanders 5-4. The Penguins lead the series 2-1. Montreal defeated Toronto 2-1. The Canadians lead that series 1-0. Las Vegas beat Minnesota 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in that series.

PGA> Canadian Corey Conners has a three shot lead after the first day of the PGA Championship in South Carolina. Phil Mickelson is tied for eighth.