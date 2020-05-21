Local Sports 5-21-2020

The Nebraska football team has picked up a graduate transfer walk on from the University of South Dakota. Six-foot-2, 205 pound wide receiver Levi Falck of Circle Pine, Minnesota is joining the Huskers. As a sophomore at USD, Falck was second on the team in receptions with 45 for 492 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he played in just six games and had eight catches for 85 yards. Nebraska already has five scholarship receivers and a walk on in the 2020 class. Last week, Nebraska added a walk-on graduate transfer kicker from LSU in Connor Culp. The Huskers still have one scholarship available for the 2020 season.

York College will have three inductees for their 2020 Hall of Fame Class. Among the honorees are two former softball players that helped sustain and build the softball program in the late 90’s, Lynnette Pickering and Carolyn (Barr) Johnston. The other is the winningest head coach in the baseball program’s history, Nick Harlan. The luncheon to recognize the honorees will be held on Friday, October 16th.

We will have American Legion baseball this summer. The Department Executive Commission approved a plan last night to hold legion baseball this summer. Hastings will field two teams, the Chiefs and Braves and will play about 35 games with 18 home dates. A final schedule is expected tomorrow. Practice would begin on June 1st with games starting on June 18th. The regular season would end on July 31st with no post season play. Hastings will determine the fate of his Little League season by June 1st. Kearney has already decided to cancel their Little League season for the summer.

NCAA> The NCAA Division I Council voted yesterday to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume in football and men’s and women’s basketball starting June 1st. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports across the country, the council banned all on-campus athletic activities. The moratorium was set to expire on May 31st. The council will consider allowing similar measures for other sports next week.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway. Kyle Busch was second followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones. NASCAR will attempt to hold the twice delayed Xfinity race today before moving on to Charlotte this weekend.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith has been granted conditional reinstatement by the NFL from an indefinite suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Smith has not played in an NFL game since 2015.