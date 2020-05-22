Local Sports 5-22-2020

Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new directed health measure that will take effect on June 1st. The governor will ease rules for sports, allowing baseball, softball and volleyball teams to resume practices on June 1st and resume games on June 18th. Rodeo’s can also begin on June 1st, but contact sports such as football, basketball and wrestling will remain prohibited.

Hastings St. Cecilia has a new head boys basketball coach. Ryan Ohnoutka will take over for Kevin Asher, who has taken a job at Wood River. Ohnoutka has been Asher’s assistant for the past three years. He’ll continue to coach the girl’s softball team. Kelan Schumacher has been named the new head coach of the St. Cecilia volleyball team, replacing Alan VanCura, who is retiring for a second time. Schumacher was VanCura’s assistant coach last year after coming to St. Cecilia from North Platte St. Pats.

The NSAA Representative Assembly has voted to add bowling as a sanctioned sport. It’s the first sport added in Nebraska since softball was added in 1993. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting school budget concerns, it might not start until the 2021-2022 school year. Girls wrestling came up short of becoming a sanction sport. Instead the NSAA board voted to make it the first to gain emerging sports status. The board also approved starting the eight man football playoffs with a substate round for the 32 qualifying teams with a split based on geography. The 16 winners would then be placed on a statewide bracket.

A Nebraska softball player is transferring to Northern Colorado after two years with the Huskers. Carson Fischer has appeared in 42 games for Nebraska, primarily as a pinch runner. She recorded 10 career at bats.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has added a walk on from Ohio to its roster. Chris McGraw is a 5-foot-11 inch sophomore guard from Columbus, Ohio, who played at Bishop Watterson High School, but transferred to Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia for his senior season. There he played with Trey McGowens, who is now a Husker after transferring from Pittsburgh. McGraw is the third walk on to join the Huskers for next season, joining Brett Porter and Jace Piatkowski. Those two redshirted last season. He’s also the eighth player to be added to the roster next season, joining six scholarship transfers and one freshman in the 2020 class.

NASCAR> Chase Briscoe won the rain delayed Xfinity race yesterday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The victory came just two days after he and his wife’s expected child was found to have no fetal heartbeat during a 12 week exam. Kyle Busch finished second.