Local Sports 5-24-2021

The Nebraska baseball team captured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title on Sunday afternoon with a 9-0 win over Ohio State. It’s the second regular-season Big Ten title for the Huskers, but the first since 2017. The program has now won 12 conference titles, including eight regular season championships. With no Big Ten Tournament this year, the Huskers have also secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for Monday, May 31st at 11:00am on ESPN2. The Huskers have now won eight games in a row and nine of their last 10. They are 29-11 on the season and will wrap up the regular season this weekend with a three game series against Michigan at Haymarket Park.

Former Nebraska assistant baseball coach Rob Childress has been fired as the head baseball coach at Texas A & M. After serving 16 years in that position, Childress’ contract is set to expire on June 30th and will not be renewed. Childress finishes his career at A & M with a record of 622-336-3. His teams captured six NCAA regional titles, two conference regular season championships, four conference tournaments and made the College World Series in 2011 and 2017. However his teams did not win a game in Omaha in their two trips. The Aggie program saw its 13-year NCAA tournament streak come to an end on Friday when the Aggies lost to LSU, eliminating them from SEC tournament contention. It was the third-longest streak in the country trailing Florida State with 42 and Vanderbilt with 14.

Hastings High captured the Class B boys state track championship on Saturday. The Tigers edged Waverly by one point for the title. It’s the first state track championship for the Tigers in 90 years. Aurora was fifth and St. Paul was eighth.

Aquinas Catholic won the Class C title. Grand Island Central Catholic was second. Sutton was eighth

York won the Class B girls title. Northwest was sixth and Holdrege was tenth. Chase County won the Class C girls championship. St. Cecilia was second. Superior was sixth.

Lincoln Pius won the Class A State Girls Tennis Championship. Kearney was eighth. Omaha Duchesne won Class B. Grand Island Central Catholic was third, Adams Central was ninth.

Kearney Runza went 1-2 on the opening weekend of the American Legion Baseball season. Kearney split two games with Norfolk on Saturday before losing to Columbus on Sunday. Kearney Post 52 went 3-0 with a win over Columbus and two wins against the Westco Zephyrs. Kearney will play at North Platte on Tuesday.

The Hastings American Legion baseball teams will begin the season tomorrow. Hastings Five Points Bank and Johnson Imperial Homes will play at Grand island. Hastings Runza will host Grand Island in a doubleheader at Duncan Field.

ROYALS> Carlos Santana belted a two run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The Royals are now 22-23 on the season and will play at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

PGA> Phil Mickelson captured his sxith major by winning the PGA Championship over the weekend in South Carolina. At the age of 50, Mikelson becomes the oldest winner in the 161 years of major championship golf.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot won the rain shortened Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the America’s in Houston. The race was stopped with 14 laps to go. Kyle Larson was second followed by Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger.