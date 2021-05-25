Local Sports 5-25-2021

After clinching the Big Ten Conference championship on Sunday, the Nebraska baseball team has re-entered the national polls. The Huskers are ranked number 20 in D1 Baseball, number 19 in the Baseball America Poll and number 20 according to Perfect Game. Nebraska is 29-11 on the season and will close out the regular season this weekend with a three games series against Michigan at Haymarket Park.

Shannan Lum has been hired as the Recruiting Coordinator for the Nebraska men’s basketball team. She is the second female to currently hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program, including the first of Asian/American and Pacific Islander descent. Lum comes to Lincoln after serving as Director of Video for the Cal women’s basketball program for the last two seasons. She worked as an intern for the Stanford women’s basketball program during the 2018-2019 season.

Hastings College head baseball coach Steve Spongeberg has resigned after eight years on the job. Spongeberg compiled an overall record of 149-235. Under Spongeberg, the Broncos made six GPAC Tournament appearances, including a bracket final appearance at Doane in 2015. Hastings College Athletic Director BJ Pumroy says a national search for Spongeberg’s replacement would begin immediately.

The state high school golf tournaments will be held at four different sites today and tomorrow to wrap up the 2020-2021 high school sports season. Class A will be playing at the Norfolk Country Club, Class B at the Elks Country Club in Columbus, Class C at the Kearney Country Club and Class D at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

The Hastings American Legion baseball teams will begin the season tonight. Hastings Five Points Bank and Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play at Grand Island. Hastings Runza will host Grand Island in a doubleheader at Duncan Field. In other action, Kearney Runza and Kearney Post 52 will play at North Platte. Kearney Jerseys will host St. Paul beginning at 7:00pm at Memorial Field. We’ll have the action on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM, 92.1FM, and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 6:45pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series at Tampa Bay tonight. The Royals begin the week 22-23, 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central Division. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:10pm. Pre-game show at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Milwaukee beat Minnesota 132-98. The Bucks lead the series 2-0. Denver defeated Portland 128-109. That series is tied at 1-1.

NHL> In the NHL Playoffs, Winnipeg beat Edmonton 4-3 to win that series 4-0. In the other games, the New York Islanders got by Pittsburgh 3-2. The Islanders lead the series 3-2. Toronto edged Montreal 2-1 to take a 2-1 lead in that series. Florida beat Tampa Bay 4-1. The Lightning still lead the series 3-2. Minnesota defeated Las Vegas 4-2. The Golden Knights lead that series 3-2.