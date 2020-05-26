Local Sports 5-26-2020

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says construction on a 155-million dollar football training center has been delayed but the project will continue. Construction was scheduled to begin in June. Moos cited possible financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the delay. But he says the design phase of the 350-thousand square foot project is well underway, as is fundraising. The project will be built adjacent to Memorial Stadium and house the Husker football program. It also provides training and academic facilities for all of Nebraska’s sports teams. A new track for the school’s outdoor track and field program also is being delayed.

Nebraska will begin bringing student-athletes back for voluntary workouts on June 1st, the first day allowed by the NCAA. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball teams will report. Each student athlete will go into minimum 48 hour quarantine upon arrival, then will be tested for COVID 19. Once cleared to participate in voluntary workouts, Moos said Nebraska’s staff will follow all guidelines and directed health measures. That includes social distancing, temperature checks, wearing masks and gloves, consistent cleaning and sanitizing of facilities, monitoring for symptoms and zero locker room access.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook thinks his program might be in for a conference only season. Cook says if any non conference games are scheduled, they would likely be against Creighton and UNO to limit travel.

The NSAA has lost 778-thousand dollars in gate receipts because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 500-thousand dollars of that amount is traced back to the crowd restrictions at the boy’s state basketball tournament. The organization has about three million dollars in reserve and a loan of about 280-thousand dollars from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program to cover the shortfall.

Hastings American Legion has released a schedule that includes 22 games, including ten at home for the Five Points Bank senior’s team this summer. Most of the games will be doubleheaders. Hastings will open the season on June 19th at home against Lexington. They’ll wrap up the season on July 30th at Kearney. There will be no post season play. Spectators will be limited to family members only.

NASCAR> Kyle Busch won the Xfinity race last night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was Busch’s 97th career Xfinity Series win and his 18th overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski won the Cup Series event on Sunday. The truck series returns to the track for the first time in more than three months tonight, followed by another cup race on Wednesday.

COACHES> Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing is recovering at home after a weekend stay at the hospital with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton has died. He was 84.

GOLF> Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the Match: Champions for Charity golf event on Sunday The event raised 20 million dollars for COVID 19 relief efforts.