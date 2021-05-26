Local Sports 5-26-2021

A 15 million dollar youth sports complex will be built near Interstate 80. A group of Grand Island business and civic leaders announced plans for the Central Nebraska Sports Complex yesterday. The local, nonprofit owned facility will be open to all area youth. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022. Included in site plans is space for multi-use athletics, training, health and wellness, recreation and economic development. Capital construction will be funded from a combination of private contributions, corporate partnerships, potential COVID-19 funds and state economic development incentives currently being debated by the Nebraska Legislature.

For the second week in a row, a Nebraska pitcher has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week as Chance Hroch earned the honor yesterday. Cade Povich won the award last week. Hroch matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits in a game against Indiana last Saturday. Nebraska will wrap up the regular season this weekend with three games against Michigan at Haymarket Park.

The Big Red Blitz will be coming to Hastings on Wednesday June 16th. Husker coaches and athletic staff members will be visiting 20 cities and towns that day to meet and greet Husker fans across the state. The first version of the Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year’s Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also included on the schedule are stops in Grand Island, Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington.

Mike Buhrman hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Grand Island Home Federal a 4-3 win over Hastings Five Points Bank in the season opener for both teams last night at Ryder Park. Buhrman ended up with two hits and two RBI’s for Grand Island. Hastings could manage only three hits in the game and committed three errors. Creighton Jacobitz was the losing pitcher. Hastings is now 0-1 on the season and will host Columbus tonight.

In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Grand Island 9-3, Hastings Runza took two from Grand Island 11-10 and 6-3, Kearney Runza beat North Platte 4-2, Kearney Post 52 improved to 4-0 on the season with a 15-7 win over North Platte. Kearney Jersey’s beat St. Paul 15-4.

Hastings St. Cecilia is tied for sixth after the first day of the Class D State Golf Tournament in North Platte. The Hawks opened with a score of 373. North Platte St. Pats is the leader with a 329. Franklin is fourth. Luke Landgren is tied for 19th with a score of 87. Mathew Boyd is tied for 23rd with an 88.

Brayden Schram of Hastings High is tied for 26th after firing a round of 85 yesterday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Joseph Holling of Northwest is 22nd and Tate Nachtigal of Aurora is tied for 23rd. Mount Michael Benedictine leads the team race.

Lincoln Pius leads in Class A. Grand Island is sixth and Kearney is 9th. Columbus Scotus leads in Class C. Grand Island Central Catholic is 5th and Doniphan/Trumbull is 10th. Ethan Smith of Doniphan/Trumbull is tied for 3rd, Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek is 6th,

Kristin Rotert has been named the new women’s basketball coach at Northwestern College. Rotert has spent the last three years as the Director of Operations for the South Dakota State University women’s basketball program. She was part of a coaching staff that led the Jackrabbits to the Sweet 16 and a Summit League title in 2019. She takes over a program that went 224-94 in ten seasons under previous coach Chris Yaw.

ROYALS> The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11 game winning streak came to an end last night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give Kansas City a 2-1 victory. The same two teams play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Brooklyn beat Boston 130-108. The Nets lead the series 2-0. The Los Angeles Lakers got by Phoenix 109-102. That series is now tied at 1-1. Dallas upended the Los Angeles Clippers 127-121. The Mavericks lead that series 2-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Toronto shut out Montreal 4-0. The Maple Leafs lead the series 3-1. In the other game, Carolina got by Nashville 3-2. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-2.

