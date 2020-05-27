Local Sports 5-27-20

The Nebraska baseball team is losing a left handed pitcher. Gareth Stroh has entered the transfer portal and is looking to move on as a graduate transfer. Stroh made two starts for the Huskers this season, earning a win in Nebraska’s season opener against Baylor. He finished 1-0 with eight strikeouts, one walk and a 6.10 earned run average. His season was cut short by the COVID 19 pandemic. Next season will be Stroh’s sixth in college baseball. He played one year at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Nebraska. He sat out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Stroh becomes the third member of Nebraska’s six man senior class who will not return next season. First baseman Ty Roseberry, who graduated in December, announced earlier this month he was stepping away from baseball to focus on his future. Ben Klenke, who graduated this spring, is also moving on.

Hastings native Sam Wibbels has also entered the transfer portal after one year at Kentucky. Wibbels did not appear in a game for the Wildcats. In 2019 as a senior at Hastings High, Wibbels had 120 strikouts with an ERA of 1.36.

Four Nebraska track and field student-athletes garnered All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field season. The four include George Kusche, Alencar Chagas Pereira, Burger Lambrechts Junior and Kristina Insingo.

The Hastings College football team has a new offensive coordinator. John Grinde has been hired to replace Clint Head, who has taken over as athletic director at St. Cecilia. Grinde has spent the past four seasons as the offensive line coach at the University of North Carolina Pembroke, guiding the team to the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2016.

Senior Tanner Barth and juniors Montrez Jackson and Tiara Schmidt of Nebraska-Kearney have been tabbed All Americans for the 2020 indoor season by the U.S Track and Field/Cross Country Association. Jackson earns his second All American honor as he was sixth in the high jump in the 2019 outdoor championships. Barth is named an All American for the first time with Schmidt earning her second honor in the shot put and first in the weight throw.

Today in the final day of racing at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Fonner has topped the 100 million dollar mark for its extended live racing meet this season. They had a mutual handle of 3.3 million dollar yesterday. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot snapped Kyle Busch’s seven race Truck Series winning streak and collected a 100-thousand dollar bounty for beating NASCAR”S most successful truck driver last night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch had won 57 Truck Series races entering the night. Cup Series cars will run tonight in Charlotte. Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s race.

NHL> The NHL hopes to resume their season this summer, directly into the playoffs that will be contested in two “hub cities” for the duration of the tournament. Cities being considered as playoff hosts are Chicago, Columbus Ohio, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver. The tournament will consist of 24 teams. The only people allowed in the arenas would be players, coaches and a limited number of support staff members of the participating teams.

NFL> New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be ready for the September 13th season opener against Buffalo because of his recently repaired neck. Flacco signed a one year, 1.5 million dollar contract with the Jets during the offseason. He underwent surgery in early April for a herniated disk

FB> The Pac 12 will allow voluntary, in person workouts for all sports to begin on June 15th, as long as the local governments and universities allow student athletes to return to campus. The Pac 12 joins the SEC and the Big 12 in making conferencewide announcements allowing the return of student athletes for voluntary workouts. The SEC will begin workouts as early as June 8th. The Big 12 is set to begin on June 15th. The Big Ten and the ACC have left the decisions up to their individual institutions. Last week, the NCAA announced conferences and schools could reopen for on campus voluntary athletic related activities for all sports on June 1st.