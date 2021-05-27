Local Sports 5-27-2021

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has received a pay raise and a one year contract extension. Tuioti is entering his third season with the Huskers. He is now signed through December 31, 2022 and will make 400-thousand dollars per year. Tuioti made 375-thousand dollars in each of his first two seasons in Lincoln. The rest of Nebraska’s assistant coaches agreed to one year contract extensions earlier this year.

The Nebraska baseball team will wrap of the 2021 regular season this weekend with a three game series against Michigan at Haymarket Park. The Huskers won the Big Ten regular season title last week with a 9-0 win over Ohio State and secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska enters the series on an eight game winning streak. They are 29-11 on the season. The Wolverines are 26-15. All three games begin at noon. We’ll have all three games on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

The Tri-City Storm completed Phase I of the 2021 USHL Draft on Wednesday by making seven selections in the ten round draft. The Storm selected five forwards, two defensemen and no goaltenders.

Hastings St. Cecilia finished 6th at the Class D State Golf Tournament in North Platte. The Hawks finished with a two day total of 731. North Platte St. Pats was the champion with a 645. Franklin was third. Mathew Boyd of St. Cecilia tied for 14th with a score of 168.

Brayden Schram of Hastings High finished in a tie for ninth in the Class B State Tournament in Columbus. Schram ended with a two day total of 161, 19 strokes behind the winner, Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael Benedictine, who repeats as state champion. Mount Michael won the team race by three strokes over Omaha Skutt.

Bishop Neumann won the Class C state title. Grand Island Central Catholic was sixth. Doniphan Trumbull was 12th. Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger was the individual champion with a 148. Ethan Smith of Doniphan/Trumbull was third with a 158. Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek tied for 13th with a 166.

Omaha Creighton Prep won the Class A State Title by five strokes over Lincoln Pius. Grand Island was fifth Kearney was seventh. Jacob Boor of Prep was the individual champion with a 143.

In American Legion Baseball action last night, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Columbus 9-5. Braden Rutt had two hits and three RBI’s for the Braves. Daeton Espino was the winning pitcher. JIH is now 2-0. The seniors games was rained out.

In other action, Grand Island beat Kearney Post 52 5-3. Kearney is now 4-1.

ROYALS> Manuel Margot hit a run scoring single in the tenth inning to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals last night. The same two teams play at 2:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the action on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM beginning at 1:30pm.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Philadelphia beat Washington 120-95. The 76ers lead the series 2-0. The New York Knicks got by Atlanta 101-92 to tie that series at a game apiece. Utah outscored Memphis 141-129. That series is also tied at one game apiece.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, the New York Islanders beat Pittsburgh 5-3 to win that series in six games. Tampa Bay shut out Florida 4-0 to win that series 4-2. Minnesota knocked off Las Vegas 3-0. That series is now tied 3-3.