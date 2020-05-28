Local Sports 5-28-2020

Former Nebraska pitcher Gareth Stroh is transferring to Wichita State for his senior season to play with his brother Seth. Stroh sat out last spring after transferring from Purdue. He made two starts for the Huskers in 2020 and finished with eight strikeouts, one walk and a 6.10 earned run average. He earned the win in Nebraska’s season opener against Baylor. Wichita State was 13-2 this year when the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Hastings native Sam Wibbels has entered the transfer portal after just one year at Kentucky. Wibbels did not appear in a game for the Wildcats. In 2019 as a senior at Hastings High, Wibbels had 120 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.36.

The Hastings Sodbusters are still hoping to play this summer. General Manager Scott Galusha says the Expedition League hopes to start playing games on July 1st. He says the Sodbusters hope to play between 42 and 46 games this summer. The roster will include Shay Schnaman, Colby Gomes and Trey Kissick from Nebraska, Cole Evans of Creighton, Casey Burnham of Kansas and Sam Wibbels of Kentucky.

Fonner Park had a mutuel handle of just over six million dollars yesterday for their final day of racing for the 2020 season. Armando Martinez won the jockey’s title with 69 wins. Isai Gonzalez won the trainers title with 38 wins. Adriel Gonzalez was the leading owner with 20 wins.

NASCAR> Rain washed out the Cup Series race last night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race has been rescheduled for tonight. The starting order for the second Cup race of this week was set based on the finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but with an inversion. William Byron and Alex Bowman will start in the front row, while the winner of Sunday’s race, Brad Keselowski will start 20th. Seven time NASCAR champion Jimmy Johnson will start last because his car was disqualified in postrace inspection after he finished second. NASCAR teams will head for Bristol for races this weekend.

NCAA> The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee once again extended the recruiting dead period in all sports, now through July 31st. The committee had previously extended the dead period to June 30th because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now has extended it further. For football programs, the decision means there will be no official visits this spring and voids the quiet period at the end of July. Most of the other Division I sports will be affected, including baseball and softball, which both had contact periods originally set for most of June and July.

HALL> Count the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as the latest institution to have its best laid plans disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The enshrinement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be moved to the spring of 2021. The class included one of the most star studded lineups ever, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.