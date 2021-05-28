Local Sports 5-28-2021

The Nebraska baseball team will begin their final series of the 2021 regular season today when they host Michigan at Haymarket Park. The Huskers are 29-11 on the season. They’ve won eight games in a row. That’s their longest winning streak for the program since 2016. The Wolverines are 26-15. Nebraska has already punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten regular season championship. NCAA Regionals are scheduled to start on Friday June 4th. Today’s game gets underway at noon. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 11:30am.

The Nebraska football season is just 93 days away and the Huskers have learned starting times for six of their games this year. Nebraska will open the season on August 28th at Illinois beginning at noon on Fox. Their home opener is set for September 4th against Fordham beginning at 11:00am on the BIG Ten Network. The following week Nebraska will host Buffalo beginning at 2:30pm on BTN. The Huskers will play at Oklahoma on September 18th with a kickoff set for 11:00am on Fox. The Homecoming game on October 2nd against Northwestern will begin at 6:30pm with a network to be announced. The “Black Friday” game against Iowa will kickoff at 12:30pm on BTN.

The Creighton baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Seaton Hall 8-7 yesterday in the BIG East Tournament. The Jays are now 24-13 and will play top seed Connecticut today at 5:30pm.

Nebraska-Omaha suffered a 3-1 loss to North Dakota State in the first round of the Summit League Baseball Championship last night. Mike Boeve led the Mavericks at the plate with two hits including a home run. UNO is now 22-24 and will play South Dakota State in the elimination game at 11:00am this morning.

Nebraska-Kearney redshirt junior Tiara Schmidt earned her fifth All-American honor by placing ninth in the hammer at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Allendale, Michigan. She becomes UNK’s first All American in the hammer since 2015.

The Tri-City Storm completed Phase II of the 2021 USHL Draft on Thursday by making eighteen selections. The Storm drafted ten forwards, five defensemen and three goaltenders.

In American Legion Baseball action today, Hastings Five Points Bank will host Seward beginning at 7:00pm at Duncan Field. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play a doubleheader at Omaha Creighton Prep. Hastings Runza will play Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East in the Lincoln Tournament.

ROYALS> Austin Meadows homered and had four RBI’s yesterday to lead Tampa Bay to a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City will play at Minnesota tonight beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Milwaukee beat Miami 113-84. The Bucks lead the series 3-0. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated Phoenix 109-95. The Lakers lead the series 2-1. Denver knocked off Portland 120-115. The Nuggets lead that series 2-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal got by Toronto 4-3. The Mapleleafs lead the series 3-2. Carolina edged Nashville 4-3. Carolina wins that series 4-2.