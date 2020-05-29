Local Sports 5-29-2020

Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-LaVista has been named the Nebraska Gatorade softball player of the year. Bahl posted a 27-0 record with a 0.15 earned run average in leading the Monarchs to a 36-0 record and a Class A State Championship. The Oklahoma recruit is now a finalist for the national award, which will be announced in June. Bahl was just as dominant at the plate, batting .581 with 59 RBI’s and 22 home runs.

Hastings College football coach Tony Harper remains very optimistic we’ll have a college football season this fall, despite the COVID 19 pandemic. He says Hastings College and the NAIA are doing the right thing and not making any “rash” decisions. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season on August 27th at home against Dickinson State University.

The Hastings Open Golf Tournament has been scheduled for June 27th and 28th. The 36-hole event opens on June 27th at Southern Hills and will wrap up the following day at Lochland Country Club. Golfers will be flighted based on their handicap and there will be a seniors division, if at least eight golfers register for that flight. For more information or to register, call 402-462-2228.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot won the rain delayed NASCAR race last night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliot passed Kevin Harvick with 27 laps remaining to claim his second victory at the track this week. He also won the Truck Series race on Tuesday. Denny Hamlin was second in last night’s race, followed by Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Junior and Kurt Busch. NASCAR teams will head to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee this Sunday for their fifth Cup race in the last 15 days.

FB> Georgia is adding a second transfer quarterback with USC starter JT Daniels announcing last night that he’s joining the Bulldogs for this upcoming season. After losing former starter Jake Fromm to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs added former Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman in January. Newman is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. Daniels is a redshirt sophomore, who has three years of eligibility remaining after missing all but one game in 2019 because of a knee injury. He will have to obtain a waiver from the NCAA to compete this coming season for the Bulldogs. Georgia also has three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster.

Iowa and other universities are still hoping to play football at full stadiums this fall. Athletic Director Gary Barta said yesterday that Iowa is planning to have unrestricted crowds at Kinnick Stadium, where last fall it averaged 65, 557 for games. Iowa also is modeling for reduced-capacity crowds, depending on guidelines from the state, the CDC and other agencies relating to the coronavirus pandemic. If Iowa has redcued-capacity crowds for football, Barta says season ticket holders, priority points holders and students will be admitted first.

REPLAYS> On our high school replay tonight on ESPN Tri Cities, you’ll get the 2011 Class C2 State High School Semifinal football game between Kearney Catholic and North Platte St. Pats. On 1230 AM KHAS, it’s another edition of Greatest Games, as we go back to the 2019 Big 10 Baseball Tournament Semifinals and a clash between Nebraska and Michigan. Both games will get underway at 6:00pm.